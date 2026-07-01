

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L) on Wednesday reported third-quarter group revenue of £5.304 billion, up 3% from a year earlier.



Retail, the company's largest division, generated revenue of £2.920 billion, up 4%. Grocery revenue rose 5% to £1.043 billion, and Ingredients revenue increased 7% to £543 million.



Sugar revenue grew 4% to £451 million, while Agriculture revenue fell 13% to £347 million.



For the year to date, group revenue increased 1% to £14.774 billion.



Looking ahead to the full year, Associated British Foods said its outlook remains unchanged, except for its Sugar business. The company continues to expect adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 to be lower than the previous year.



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