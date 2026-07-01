

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG, NWG.L) on Wednesday announced the completion of its acquisition of Evelyn Partners for an enterprise value of 2.7 billion pounds.



The acquisition was completed on June 30.



The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to growth and return on tangible equity in its first year of ownership.



The company said Evelyn Partners had 69 billion pounds in assets under management and administration at the end of 2025.



The company expects the transaction to generate approximately 100 million pounds in annual run-rate cost synergies, with implementation costs of about 150 million pounds.



The company also mentioned that with the combined NatWest's 59 billion pounds, the merged business would have had 127 billion pounds in assets under management and administration and 188 billion pounds in customer assets and liabilities.



The company said it will provide further details on the transaction's impact on its full-year 2026 guidance when it reports interim results on July 31.



On Tuesday, NatWest Group closed trading 1.65% higher at GBp 667 on the London Stock Exchange.



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