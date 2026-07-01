Cerillion Team Wins Moonshot Catalyst Award at DTW Ignite 2026

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, is celebrating its role in the Hyperconnected intelligent network of trust (HINT) for supply chain - Phase III Catalyst, which has won the Best Moonshot Catalyst award for the Composable IT and Ecosystem challenge at TM Forum's DTW Ignite 2026. Cerillion's BSS/OSS Suite provided the billing and multi-party settlement capabilities for the award-winning Catalyst solution, supporting the monetisation of complex supply chain services across a trusted partner ecosystem.

The award recognises the Catalyst's focus on helping CSPs address high-value enterprise use cases that depend on ubiquitous, trusted and intelligent connectivity. By combining terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks with AI-enabled decisioning, edge intelligence and ecosystem orchestration, the project showed how CSPs can support more resilient supply chain operations while creating new commercial models for complex, multi-party digital services.

The Catalyst was championed by Airbus, Elisa, Skylo, TELUS and Terrestar, with participants including Cerillion, Celfocus, CGI, Gauvi, Mavenir, Rakuten Symphony, SunTec and TCS.

TM Forum's Catalyst Awards celebrate collaborative proof-of-concept projects that use working code to solve real industry challenges and help advance TM Forum standards and frameworks. This year's awards followed a record Catalyst programme at DTW Ignite 2026, with 59 teams showcasing innovation across Autonomous Networks, Composable IT and Ecosystems, and Trustworthy AI and Data.

"Winning a Best Moonshot Catalyst award is fantastic recognition for the whole HINT project team," said Brian Coombs, Chief Product Officer, Cerillion. "The project takes a practical approach to the next wave of enterprise connectivity, bringing together terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, open standards, AI and ecosystem orchestration to support mission-critical supply chain use cases. It highlights how CSPs can play a more strategic role in enabling resilient operations, trusted data exchange and new service monetisation."

Cerillion helped deliver two Moonshot Catalyst projects at DTW Ignite 2026, both of which were shortlisted for the Best Moonshot Catalyst award. Alongside the award-winning HINT for supply chain Catalyst, Cerillion worked with Colt, Omantel, stc, TELUS, EY and Wavelo on the Value-driven agentic AI marketplace for mega events Catalyst, showing how CSPs can use autonomous AI agents to orchestrate, assure and monetise mission-critical connectivity across complex event ecosystems.

To find out more about Cerillion's work on TM Forum Catalysts, AI-enabled BSS/OSS and standards-based telecoms innovation, visit www.cerillion.com or contact info@cerillion.com.

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 26-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management (CRM), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 70 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Belgium, Singapore and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

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