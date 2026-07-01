Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Inside information: Digital Workforce expands use of agentic AI and acquires Agentic AI for customer service business from Front AI Oy

1.7.2026 08:45:10 EEST | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Inside information

Digital Workforce Services Plc | Inside information | July 1, 2026, at 8:45 EEST

Inside information: Digital Workforce expands use of agentic AI and acquires Agentic AI for customer service business from Front AI Oy

Digital Workforce Services Plc has today signed and completed the purchase of Agentic AI for customer service business of Front AI Oy. The transaction is a business acquisition, whereby the business assets and liabilities transfer to Digital Workforce on July 1, 2026.

The consideration is EUR 3 million, payable in cash. Of this, EUR 2 million is paid immediately and EUR 1 million in 12 months from the acquisition. In addition, the seller is entitled to a conditional consideration (earn-out) of up to EUR 600,000. The earn-out is based on the profitability of the acquired business in financial year 2027.

Front AI Oy is a Nordic leader in customer service automation, based in Helsinki. Front AI's virtual service agents, applying both chat and voice technologies, are used by Nordic banking, insurance, payments, and other private and public sector clients. With the transaction, Digital Workforce aims to transform customer journeys with AI, leveraging the Boost.ai technology, recognized by industry analyst firms. Digital Workforce's customers can now provide more personalized and enhanced customer service that scales independently of the human capacity in the customer service organizations. Customers, especially in public sector and regulated industries, benefit from Digital Workforce's managed services comprising of several technologies, delivered as single agreement.

Annual revenue of the acquired business was EUR 2.9 million in financial year 2025 and EUR 2.6 million in 2024. EBITDA, adjusted with estimated impacts of group level costs, has been EUR 0.59 million in 2025 and EUR 0.48 million in 2024. Transferring balance sheet includes approximately EUR 0.46 million of pre-payments received from customers and approximately EUR 0.24 million of pre-payments to vendors, as well as customary liabilities related to employment contracts. 8 employees became Digital Workforce employees on July 1, 2026. Approximately 30 customer contracts transfer to Digital Workforce on July 1, 2026. The transaction does not change the financial outlook for financial year 2026, nor the financial targets for the strategy period.

Jussi Vasama, CEO of Digital Workforce, comments:

"I am excited for this major accomplishment and the potential it opens for our customers. Digital Workforce is built on two things: productized services and deep industry understanding. We use both to orchestrate complex business processes for large enterprises, the public sector, and regulated industries. These organisations now want to transform their operations and disrupt the way they collaborate with their customers. Agentic AI and voice are key technologies in delivering premium interactions."

Contact information:

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Investor relations | Digital Workforce

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About Digital Workforce Services Oyj

About Digital Workforce Services Plc

Digital Workforce Services Plc (Nasdaq First North: DWF) is a leader in business automation and technology solutions. With the Digital Workforce Outsmart platform and services-including Enterprise AI agents-organizations transform knowledge work, reduce costs, accelerate digitization, grow revenue, and improve customer experience. More than 200 large customers use our services to drive the transformation of work through automation and Agentic AI. Digital Workforce has particularly strong experience in healthcare, automating care pathways across clinical and administrative workflows to reduce burden, enhance patient safety, and return time to patient care. Following the acquisition of e18 Innovation, the company has further strengthened its position in the UK healthcare pathway automation. We focus on repeatable, outcome-based use cases, and we operate with high integrity and close customer collaboration. Founded in 2015, Digital Workforce employs more than 200 automation professionals in the US, UK, Ireland, and Northern and Central Europe. Our vision: Transforming Work - Beyond Productivity.

https://digitalworkforce.com