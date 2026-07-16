Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Inside information, positive profit warning: Digital Workforce increases its revenue growth outlook for 2026

16.7.2026 18:15:03 EEST | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Inside information

Digital Workforce Services Plc | Inside information | July 16, 2026, at 18:15 EEST

Inside information, positive profit warning: Digital Workforce increases its revenue growth outlook for 2026

Digital Workforce Services Plc increases its revenue growth outlook for 2026. Profitability outlook is maintained at the previously indicated level.

New guidance for 2026

Digital Workforce Group's full-year 2026 revenue is expected to grow 27-37% from the year 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 7-13% of revenue.

Previous guidance for 2026 (issued on February 18, 2026, updated on March 17, 2026)

Digital Workforce Group's full-year 2026 revenue is expected to grow 15% or more from the year 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 7-13% of revenue.

Basis for the guidance update

The order intake for the group has developed favorably, especially in the second quarter of 2026, and exceeded the company targets. Several new wins in healthcare business have been obtained, and agentic AI sales have increased. Renewals of existing customer agreements have been at the expected level. Acquisition of Front AI Oy's agentic AI business for customer services is expected to create synergies that will positively impact the revenue growth already in 2026.

Contact information:

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Investor relations | Digital Workforce

Certified advisor?

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098

About Digital Workforce Services Oyj

About Digital Workforce Services Plc

Digital Workforce Services Plc (Nasdaq First North: DWF) is a leader in business automation and technology solutions. With the Digital Workforce Outsmart platform and services-including Enterprise AI agents-organizations transform knowledge work, reduce costs, accelerate digitization, grow revenue, and improve customer experience. More than 200 large customers use our services to drive the transformation of work through automation and Agentic AI. Digital Workforce has particularly strong experience in healthcare, automating care pathways across clinical and administrative workflows to reduce burden, enhance patient safety, and return time to patient care. Following the acquisition of e18 Innovation, the company has further strengthened its position in the UK healthcare pathway automation. We focus on repeatable, outcome-based use cases, and we operate with high integrity and close customer collaboration. Founded in 2015, Digital Workforce employs more than 200 automation professionals in the US, UK, Ireland, and Northern and Central Europe. Our vision: Transforming Work - Beyond Productivity.

https://digitalworkforce.com