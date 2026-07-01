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WKN: A40CCE | ISIN: US98955N2071 | Ticker-Symbol: 5BU0
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:55
2,640 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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ZHIHU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5202,92011:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 01:06 Uhr
40 Leser
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Zhihu Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, China, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) ("Zhihu" or the "Company"), a leading online content community in China, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated June 8, 2026 (the "AGM Notice") has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) Mr. Qu Chen, Mr. Zhaohui Li, and Ms. Hope Ni are re-elected as directors of the Company, (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares of the Company or equivalents and a general mandate to repurchase the Company's own shares, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the AGM Notice, and (iii) the amended and restated 2022 share incentive plan is adopted.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zhihu Inc.
Email: ir@zhihu.com

Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: zhihu@christensencomms.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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