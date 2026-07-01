Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.: Consolidated Lithium Metals Announces Relocation of Headquarters to Québec, Name Change to Nordique Critical Metals Inc., and TSXV Symbol Change to NQC

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | FRA: Z36 | OTCQB: JORFF) (the "Company" or "CLM") is pleased to announce a series of corporate initiatives designed to better align the Company with its strategic focus on the development of critical mineral projects in Québec and across North America.

Effective July 3, 2026, the Company will relocate its corporate headquarters and registered office from Toronto, Ontario to Montréal, Québec.

As part of this transition, also effective July 3, 2026, the Company will change its corporate name from Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. to Nordique Critical Metals Inc., reflecting the Company's broader focus on critical minerals beyond lithium and its commitment to advancing Québec-based critical mineral assets.

In connection with the name change, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new trading symbol "NQC", replacing the current symbol "CLM", when markets open on or about July 6, 2026, under the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers 65563W101 and CA65563W1XXX, respectively.

The effective date of the name and trading symbol changes on the TSXV is anticipated to be July 6, 2026; however, such changes remain subject to final approval of the TSXV.

Management believes these corporate initiatives better position the Company for its next stage of growth and more accurately reflect its strategic direction as a Québec-based critical minerals exploration and development company.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "CLM" on the TSXV, "Z36" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and "JORFF" on the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in stable jurisdictions and is committed to advancing the global energy transition through the responsible development of critical mineral supply chains.

CLM's technical team has participated in the development, construction, commissioning, operation, expansion, and reclamation of multiple mining operations around the world, with experience working collaboratively in partnership with Indigenous and local communities throughout the project life cycle.

The Company's head office will now be located at 1000 rue De La Gauchetière Ouest, Suite MZ400, Montréal, Québec H3B 0A2, Canada.

Following the effective date of the name, address and ticker symbol change, the Company expects to launch its new corporate website and branding in July 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard Quesnel

Chief Executive Officer

Email | info@consolidatedlithium.com

Phone: +1 (514) 249-6320

Website: www.consolidatedlithium.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the name, address, and ticker symbol changes, including the anticipated effective date of the changes and the Company's subsequent plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially, including risks related to: receipt of necessary approvals.



Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, and believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove correct, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by law.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.