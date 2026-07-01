German energy company RWE and Greek electric utility PPC have finalized three large-scale solar clusters in northern Greece with a combined capacity of 930 MW. The work has been completed following the recent commissioning of the last of nine solar farms. Each of the projects are located within the boundaries of the former Amynteo open-cast lignite mine in western Macedonia, northern Greece. Each solar farm has been developed, constructed and commissioned by joint venture company Meton Energy, of which RWE holds a 51% share and PPC holds a 49% share. Sopna Sury, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, ...

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