SolaX Power recently introduced its Binary Series vehicle-to-home (V2H) system at Intersolar Europe 2026, presenting an AC-side approach to bidirectional charging for residential solar and storage applications. The system is designed to connect a compatible electric vehicle with rooftop PV, home battery storage, and household loads. It enables the vehicle to charge from solar or grid electricity, and to discharge energy back to the home when required, depending on vehicle capability and system configuration. SolaX describes the Binary Series as the industry's first AC-side V2H solution. The company ...

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