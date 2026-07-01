



KUALA LUMPUR, July 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - ShareInvestor Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the country's leading independent platform for investor relations, market analytics and financial education, is proud to announce the return of "INVEST" Fair 2026, Malaysia's largest retail investment event.The event will take place on 18-19 July 2026 at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur. This year's edition is honoured to welcome Dato' Fad'l Mohamed, CEO of Bursa Malaysia, who returns once again as Guest-of-Honour.In response to growing public interest, INVEST Fair 2026 has expanded to three exhibition halls and is expected to welcome approximately 20,000 visitors, reflecting the continued growth of investor interest across Malaysia. Themed "Money. Finance. Technology.", "the fair highlights the growing role of financial innovation in making investing more accessible and understandable for the public."This year's edition will feature more than 100 industry speakers and over 40 exhibiting organisations across more than 70 hours of talks and panel discussions, spanning equities, exchange-traded funds, REITs, bonds and sukuk, as well as emerging segments such as sustainability investing, AI-related innovation, and green finance instruments. The fair will also introduce Duit Fest, a dedicated segment focused on practical personal finance and everyday money habits.Mr Christopher Lee, CEO and Director of AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd., the holding company of ShareInvestor Malaysia, said, "We're proud to bring INVEST Fair 2026 back bigger than ever, now spanning three halls and welcoming Duit Fest for the first time. As Malaysians' financial needs grow more diverse, we believe the real edge lies in meeting people exactly where they are, whether they're just starting to save or actively managing a portfolio. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to an investor ecosystem where knowledge is accessible and technology powers better decisions.During the two-day fair, visitors can look forward to the Career Partner Area, where they can learn about job and internship openings in finance, investment and related industries, speak with participating companies, and explore possible career opportunities.Selected government agency counters will also be available during the fair, including JPJ, NFCC, Zakat Selangor, LHDN, PTPTN and PDRM, providing visitors with helpful information and guidance on financial and public service matters, from tax and zakat to scam awareness and consumer protection.JPJ will also offer mobile counter services on-site, including JPJeID/MyJPJ registration, road tax renewal for private and commercial vehicles, and summons payment. Additional services include collection of CDL and LKM documents renewed online via the MySIKAP JPJ Portal, renewal of Malaysian driving licences, and general JPJ advisory support.In addition to enriching content and valuable insights, prizes are up for grabs through various event activities and a lucky draw worth up to RM100,000. Attendees are encouraged to fully engage with the programme, visit exhibitor booths, and participate in activities for a chance to win exciting rewards.For more information on the event and registration details, please visit the official website at: https://investfair.com.my/About AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. (www.alphainvestholdings.com)A leading regional financial services, media and technology company, AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd ("AlphaInvest" or the "Group') was founded in 1999 to empower investors by providing them with trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making. Its core areas of business span investor relations, market data tools and investor education.AlphaInvest Group operates the largest investor relations network in the region, with a customer base of about 700 public listed companies and a reach of over 300,000 people across its platforms. The Group has over 120 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia).The Group has made several strategic investments:- in investor relations/public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd (www.waterbrooks.com.sg)- in Singapore's leading social media platform for investors, InvestingNote (www.investingnote.com).InvestingNote is the largest and most active social platform for investments in Singapore and Malaysia. It is a community-driven platform designed specifically to help investors and traders to share ideas on stocks, news and insights through social networking and a variety of useful investment tools.ShareInvestor (www.shareinvestor.com) provides online market data tools for multiple markets across its ShareInvestor Station, ShareInvestor WebPro and ShareInvestor Mobile range of products.AlphaInvest's digital publications include:- Investor-One (www.investor-one.com), a website on investor education, market news, corporate developments, and data analytics;- Inve$t, the e-magazine published weekly in Singapore and Malaysia.AlphaInvest organises financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events INVESTFAIR(https://investfair.com.my/) in Malaysia and Singapore draws thousands of participants. Other key exhibitions include the largest REIT event ie REITS Symposium (www.reitsymposium.com).Media Contact:Mr Darren ChongHead of Investor PlatformsShareInvestor / Investing NoteEmail: darren.chong@shareinvestor.comMobile/WhatsApp: (+60) 014-944-1639Source: AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. LtdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.