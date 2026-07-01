The event will help B2B leaders modernise their go-to-market strategies to navigate AI-enabled buyer autonomy

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Forum EMEA 2026, taking place 28-29 September 2026 in London. Centered on the theme, "Hello, GTM Singularity," the event will bring together marketing, sales, product, customer success, and revenue leaders to address the collapse of traditional go-to-market (GTM) models. According to Forrester, approximately nine in 10 business buyers now use genAI or conversational search in the buying process. As AI-led discovery, changing buying behaviours, and increasingly complex buying networks continue to disrupt how customers discover, evaluate, and purchase solutions, organisations must integrate their GTM approach as a unified system that builds visibility, preference, and trust.

Designed as an intimate event for senior B2B leaders, B2B Forum EMEA 2026 will combine keynote presentations, analyst-led sessions, workshops, case studies, networking opportunities, and leadership programmes to provide attendees with practical frameworks, actionable insights, peer-tested strategies, and clear 90-day action plans to adapt to this new reality and drive measurable growth.

Keynote sessions include:

The GTM Singularity. This session explores how AI-powered buyer autonomy is dismantling decades-old go-to-market models. Learn what leaders must do to create unified, resilient GTM strategies that align teams, technologies, and customer engagement approaches.

Overcoming The Visibility Vacuum. In this keynote, learn how AI-driven search, buyer-controlled journeys, and digital discovery are reshaping visibility, trust, and influence across the customer lifecycle.

Make Brand Demand Your Preference Multiplier. During this session, discover why converging brand and demand strategies are becoming essential as self-directed buyers form preferences before engaging with sellers.

An Accountability Reset Is Past Due. This keynote examines how organisations can create new performance frameworks that align marketing, sales, and customer-facing teams around shared outcomes in an increasingly invisible buying environment.

"The GTM singularity is the point where AI and changing buyer behaviours permanently reshape how companies attract, win, and grow customers," said Paul Ferron, VP and research director at Forrester. "Organisations that continue to use legacy marketing and sales playbooks will lose relevance. B2B Forum EMEA will provide leaders with the research, frameworks, and practical guidance they need to align teams, calibrate human and AI capabilities, and build growth strategies designed for the future."

The event will also recognise Forrester's B2B Return On Integration Honours and B2B Programmes Of The Year Awards winners, honouring organisations that demonstrate excellence in cross-functional collaboration, customer-centric innovation, and measurable business impact.

Resources:

View the full agenda for B2B Forum EMEA 2026.

Register for B2B Forum EMEA 2026. Use the voucher code SUMMER10 for 10% off before 31 July 2026.

Enter the B2B Awards in EMEA before 6 July 2026.

Learn more about Forrester's latest research on the GTM singularity and go-to-market transformation.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions to be bold at work and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Through proprietary research, consulting, events, and executive programmes, Forrester helps organisations navigate change and achieve business outcomes faster and with confidence.

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Contacts:

Press contact:

Hannah Segvich

hsegvich@forrester.com