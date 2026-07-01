From Claims To Proof: How GORE TEX Products Are Independently Verified

"Certified" is everywhere in our industry. What does it actually verify, and where are the limits?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Expectations have shifted. Performance alone is no longer enough. Regulators, partners, and consumers are looking more closely at how products are made and what can be substantiated. That puts a spotlight on independently verified data.





GORE-TEX Products are supported by third-party certifications that assess specific aspects of materials and manufacturing. OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 tests textiles against defined criteria for harmful substances - and in 2024, 100% of consumer fabrics met this standard. In parallel, the bluesign system evaluates chemical management, resource use, and working conditions at the level of input materials and production processes - with 98% of shipped laminate meters bluesign APPROVED in 2024. The Global Recycled Standard (GRS) adds verification of recycled content through a chain-of-custody approach.

Each of these covers a defined scope. Together, they provide external verification of specific attributes - not a single, overarching certification of a finished product.

Beyond certification, this sits within a broader approach that includes supplier expectations, ongoing performance assessments, and collaboration across the industry.

As regulatory pressure increases, the quality of claims matters as much as the ambition behind them. Clear scope, verifiable data, and precise wording are becoming baseline.



Want to look at how this comes to life in practice? Read the full perspective on certified manufacturing and standards

About Gore's Fabrics Business

Gore introduced GORE-TEX Fabric to the outerwear industry more than 45 years ago and continues to develop performance apparel technologies. Gore's Fabrics products provide comfort and protection in challenging environments and in everyday life, enabling wearers to safely and confidently achieve and experience more. From hiking in downpours to defense operations and fighting fires, Gore's deep understanding of consumer and industry needs drives development of products with meaningful performance advantages.

https://www.gore-tex.com and https://www.goretexprofessional.com/

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion.

For more information, visit gore.com.

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© 2026 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/from-claims-to-proof-how-gore-texr-products-are-independently-verified-1185022