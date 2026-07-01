SMX Public Limited: SMX Offers National Footprint for Plastic Recycling Proof as U.S. Market Moves From Promises to Verification

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / SMX continues to create a national footprint for its plastic recycling technologies at the exact moment the U.S. market is shifting from recycling promises to recycling proof. At the center of that footprint is SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform, or DMPP, which connects physical materials to secure digital records. By giving plastic a persistent identity at the material level, SMX enables recycled content, origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle status, and compliance data to move from the physical world into a verifiable digital system.

Recent media coverage has already identified SMX as one of the companies defining that shift.

This week, the Los Angeles Tribune singled out SMX as a technology company at the forefront of a compliance environment throughout the United States where origin, composition, chain of custody, recycled content, and lifecycle status must be proven rather than promised. In a previous report, the newspaper highlighted SMX's Plastic Cycle Token, pointing to SMX's role in creating measurable accountability for plastics, recycling, and supply-chain verification.

The Miami Herald, in "Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises," highlighted SMX's ability to link physical materials to verified digital records across the recycling lifecycle, reinforcing the company's role in moving plastic recycling from broad sustainability claims to measurable proof.

USA Today put it more succinctly, stating, "SMX doesn't trade in abstractions and 'hope-for's'. Its molecular marker technology embeds proof at the material level, creating digital passports for plastics that survive the entire recycling loop. From collection through processing and back into new products, SMX tags materials with an unalterable identity - a marker that regulators, brands, and consumers alike can verify."

Forbes summed it up best when it wrote, "SMX knows the future of sustainability will be measured not in pledges, but in data."

The media coverage has intensified this summer with SMX's "Age of Parity" campaign, which has shown the economic divide between virgin and recycled materials is no longer permanent. As supply volatility, regulatory pressure, and consumer affordability collide, SMX has used the campaign to frame recycled plastic not as a premium-priced sustainability gesture, but as a practical economic solution. The message is simple: when recycled materials can be verified, certified, financed, and trusted, they can compete on equal footing with virgin materials. That is the Age of Parity - and plastic recycling is where the shift becomes most urgent.

The timing matters. States are tightening recycling, recycled-content, and producer-responsibility laws. Brands are facing higher scrutiny over sustainability claims. Manufacturers need certified data before they can price, purchase, finance, report, or defend recycled inputs. Municipalities need stronger evidence that collected material was actually recovered, processed, and returned to productive use.

SMX's technology was built for that gap.

The company gives physical materials a persistent identity. Through invisible molecular marking, authentication, secure digital records, Digital Material Passports, recycled-content certification, chain-of-custody verification, lifecycle tracking, and audit-ready reporting, SMX can turn plastic recycling from a fragmented claim into a verified national system.

Its core capabilities include molecular marking technology; reader and authentication infrastructure; the Digital Material Passport Platform, or DMPP, connecting physical materials to digital records; Digital Material Passports; recycled-content verification; secure chain-of-custody records; lifecycle and provenance tracking; compliance-ready reporting; the SMX Recycled Plastic Registry; marketplace functionality; and the Plastic Cycle Token, a mechanism designed to connect verified recycled plastic activity to measurable economic value.

SMX's national footprint is therefore not only geographic. It is functional. The company is connecting the physical layer, the digital layer, the compliance layer, and the economic layer into one operating system for verified materials.

That system can support compliance, procurement preferences, premium contracts, plastic credits, financing, state reporting, brand protection, and data value. Most importantly, it can give recycled plastic the credibility required to compete at scale with virgin material.

The market is moving in SMX's direction. The press has identified the company's role. Regulators are accelerating the need. Brands and manufacturers now have to adapt.

SMX is building the technology layer that can make that transition work.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality, supply-chain verification, material reuse, and compliance with governmental and regional regulations, SMX offers players across the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring, and digital platform technology. Through its Digital Material Passport Platform, or DMPP, SMX connects physical objects and materials to secure digital records, giving them a persistent identity that can support traceability, certification, recycled-content verification, lifecycle reporting, and the transition to a lower-carbon circular economy.

Press Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-offers-national-footprint-for-plastic-recycling-proof-as-u.s-1184927