374Water Inc.: 374Water Added to Russell Microcap Index as It Establishes it Waste Destruction Services Hub

Expanded Visibility Among Institutional Investors Expected to Reflect Growing Value for Customers and Shareholders

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the permanent destruction of organic waste through its proprietary AirSCWO, today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap Index following the annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, effective after the close of U.S. markets on June 26, 2026.

"We are excited to be included in the Russell Microcap Index," said Danny Bogar, Chief Executive Officer of 374Water. "We expect that the visibility this gives our Company will amplify the value we create for our customers. We have made material progress in executing our commercial strategy and growing 374Water's presence in the market, and creating value within the investment community and to our investor base. As we continue to deploy our AirSCWO technology, expand our Waste Destruction as a Service platform, and establish strategic partnerships, we remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value by addressing one of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

While inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index enhances our visibility among institutional investors, our focus remains unchanged: execute commercial deployments, grow recurring Waste Destruction Services revenue, and build out our leading platform for PFAS destruction."

The Russell Microcap Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market and is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as a benchmark for investment strategies and index-based funds.

374Water's AirSCWO technology and established Waste Destruction Services platform provides a strong commercial base for value creation, both for a broad base of customers across sectors and a new and established investor base. The demand for permanent destruction of PFAS, biosolids, industrial waste, landfill leachate, firefighting foam, and other organic waste streams supports strong growth projections.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech environmental services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, 374Water's expectations regarding Phase 2 performance, the development of follow-on mobile deployments, the potential for multiple millions of dollars in revenue from Minnesota operations, and its estimate that a single mobile AirSCWO system has the potential to generate between $500,000 and $1.5 million in annual revenue depending on deployment cadence, waste stream composition, and contract structure. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-added-to-russell-microcapr-index-as-it-establishes-it-waste-destruction-services-1184945