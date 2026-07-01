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WKN: A42711 | ISIN: US60785L3069 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.06.26 | 21:59
4,450 US-Dollar
-1,11 % -0,050
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MODULAR MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MODULAR MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces FDA Submission of Pivot Tubeless Insulin Patch Pump Enhancements

Submission Covers Software Enhancements for Patient Flexibility and Customization of Pivot

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a leader in innovative, patient-centric insulin delivery technology, today announced submission to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) of a series of software enhancements to its PivotTM insulin delivery system, providing users with more customization options and user-interface (UI) improvements, as well as other software upgrades.

"This submission is the first of a series of further improvements and upgrades planned for the Pivot platform, now that our core form factor has been cleared by the FDA and is in the market. I want to congratulate our whole team for getting this submission in so quickly after the initial Pivot clearance," said Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "We look forward to getting feedback from the FDA in the coming weeks."

For more information on the Pivot system, visit the dedicated site PivotPump.com and the YouTube Pivot Insulin Delivery System channel searchable @ModularMedical.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company that is commercializing the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://www.modularmedical.com.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical in the United States. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's plans to make further improvements and upgrades to the Pivot platform, the timing and outcome of any FDA review process, the Company's ability to convert patients to use its Pivot pump product, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/modular-medical-announces-fda-submission-of-pivot-tubeless-insulin-pa-1184860

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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