Cambridge Future Tech (CFT), the deep tech venture studio, today announced the acquisition of Vest Coast Capital, a U.S. based investment and advisory firm specializing in the capitalization and commercialization of transformative, early-stage technologies.

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Vest Coast Capital Partner, Michael Beer and Cambridge Future Tech founder and CEO, Owen Thompson

CFT co-founds and builds deep tech ventures from proprietary research scouted from leading UK research institutions and corporate innovation groups. The transaction significantly expands CFT's investment portfolio and strategic presence in the United States, building a global platform for the commercialization of deep technologies.

Owen Thompson, Founder and CEO of Cambridge Future Tech, said:

"The acquisition of Vest Coast Capital grows our capabilities with a permanent CFT presence in the U.S. as well as bolstering our existing portfolio of over 20 deep tech companies. This acquisition reflects the flow of capital and commercial partnerships that define both markets, and adds to our growing investment portfolio, alongside SPVs and our sister fund, Future Tech VC."

Vest Coast Capital portfolio companies such as Invisible AI, Lumenuity, Curate Technologies and Trnsact represent the type of category-defining innovation CFT seeks to support through its commercial and operational expertise, and long-term capital strategy.

Vest Coast Capital Partners, Michael Beer and Robert DiFazio, will remain heavily involved with Cambridge Future Tech as Venture Partners, as the portfolio continues to expand to the U.S. They add significant investment, operational and strategic expertise to CFT's growing global platform.

Select U.S. based companies across the portfolio now include:

Invisible AI building the intelligence layer for the factory floor, turning industrial video into actionable insights that improve productivity, quality and safety

Lumenuity a deep tech company that packs more optical performance into less space, weight, and cost; for everyday consumer devices (phones, drones, laptops, robotics)

OmniBuds AI-powered earbuds that turn the ear into a clinical-grade health monitor, tracking vital signs continuously. Built by CFT with Nokia Bell Labs, and backed by America's Frontier Fund

SAIF Autonomy safety software that lets autonomous machines operate reliably in unpredictable environments. Built by CFT, with contracts with DSTL and the European Space Agency

Eric Danziger, Founder and CEO of Invisible AI, said:

"Vest Coast Capital has been with us since the early days, offering both support and perspective as we built the company. We're excited to continue the journey within the CFT portfolio as we expand globally and enter new industrial verticals."

Michael Beer added:

"The combination of Cambridge Future Tech's vision for building companies and our experience backing high-potential founders creates a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation. We look forward to contributing to the growth of both the existing portfolio and the robust pipeline of deep technology companies emerging from the broader CFT platform."

The transaction is a further milestone in Cambridge Future Tech's mission to build and back frontier technologies with industrial impact at scale.

About Cambridge Future Tech

Cambridge Future Tech (CFT) founds deep tech ventures. Based in Cambridge, UK, and led by CEO Owen Thompson, it is dedicated to the creation and growth of technologies that would never have existed without early-stage intervention. CFT works closely with leading UK universities, scientists, and inventors to commercialise scientific discoveries and technological innovations. This includes working on behalf of FTSE 100 companies and in collaboration with industry giants such as Anglo American plc, Nokia Bell Labs, Cemex and a partnership with CERN, the home of the Large Hadron Collider.

About Vest Coast Capital

Vest Coast Capital is a technology-focused investment firm specializing in early-stage and growth-stage investments across frontier technology sectors. The firm has built a track record of identifying high-potential technology businesses and supporting founders through strategic capital deployment, operational guidance and long-term portfolio management.

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Contacts:

Media contact: Grace Mills grace@camfuturetech.com