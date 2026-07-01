London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced the successful signing and completion of its acquisition of Shackleton Finance Limited, establishing the foundation for Gorilla Tech Capital, the Company's dedicated regulated capital platform.

The completion marks an important step in Gorilla's strategy to pair its growing pipeline of AI infrastructure, data centre and GPU-as-a-Service opportunities with long-term institutional capital. Gorilla Tech Capital is expected to focus on raising capital from pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, family offices and other professional institutional investors seeking exposure to next-generation digital infrastructure.

The platform is intended to support the financing of Gorilla's expanding global project pipeline while reducing reliance on dilutive equity financing. Through fund structures and project-specific investment vehicles, Gorilla Tech Capital will seek to mobilise long-term capital into contracted or near-contracted opportunities across AI compute, data centres, cybersecurity, smart infrastructure and related digital assets.

"Today's completion is more than a transaction milestone. It gives Gorilla a strategic capital formation platform at exactly the right time," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla Technology Group. "Our pipeline is growing quickly and our priority is clear: we want to fund that growth intelligently, with long-term institutional capital and without unnecessary dilution to shareholders. Gorilla Tech Capital gives us the ability to match world-class infrastructure opportunities with capital that understands the scale, duration and importance of AI infrastructure."

Deborah Hudson, Managing Partner of Gorilla Tech Capital, added: "Institutional investors are increasingly looking for disciplined access to AI infrastructure, digital compute and mission-critical technology assets. Gorilla Tech Capital has been created to provide that access through a regulated, governance-led platform. Our focus will be on building investment strategies that are institutional in quality, commercially disciplined and directly aligned with the infrastructure needs of the next phase of AI growth."

Gorilla expects Gorilla Tech Capital to become an important part of its broader financing architecture, sitting alongside traditional project finance, customer prepayments, vendor financing and strategic partnerships. The Company believes this structure can help accelerate delivery of large-scale projects while preserving shareholder value.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, fund interest or investment product. Any future fund or investment vehicle will be established and marketed only in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and eligibility requirements. Any such fund or investment vehicle will be made available only to professional investors and eligible counterparties and will not be offered or marketed to retail investors.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies. Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

About Gorilla Tech Capital

Gorilla Tech Capital, formerly Shackleton Finance Limited, is a UK-based Alternative Investment Fund Manager authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Following its acquisition by Gorilla Technology Group, the firm will operate as Gorilla's regulated capital platform, focused on mobilising institutional investment into AI data centres, GPU-as-a-Service deployments, sovereign infrastructure and adjacent digital infrastructure assets.

Building on Shackleton's established track record in venture, development capital and secondary investments, Gorilla Tech Capital will apply disciplined fund management, institutional governance and long-term capital formation expertise to the next generation of digital infrastructure opportunities.

The platform is inspired by the legacy of Sir Ernest Shackleton, whose leadership, resilience and determination brought his entire crew home against impossible odds. That spirit of perseverance remains central to Gorilla Tech Capital's mission: to support ambitious infrastructure projects with patient capital, disciplined execution and the conviction to keep moving forward.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorillatech.capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Gorilla's completed acquisition of Shackleton Finance Limited, the establishment and operation of Gorilla Tech Capital as Gorilla's regulated capital platform, the integration and rebranding of Shackleton Finance Limited, Gorilla's ability to establish and manage future funds or investment vehicles, raise capital from institutional investors, negotiate investments in Gorilla's projects from Gorilla Tech Capital funds or other investment vehicles on an arm's-length basis, secure non-dilutive or less dilutive financing for its project pipeline, win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto.

These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding Gorilla's strategy for AI data centres, GPU-as-a-Service deployments, sovereign infrastructure and adjacent digital infrastructure assets, together with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303601

Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.