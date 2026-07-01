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WKN: A42D7E | ISIN: US60744M1062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.06.26 | 21:13
22,330 US-Dollar
+0,54 % +0,120
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1-Jahres-Chart
MOBILITY GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MOBILITY GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 15:18 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Mobility Global Marks First Day as Public Company

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 1st

  • Trading is set to commence for the second half of 2026
    • The Dow is coming off its best first-half performance since 2021.
    • The large-cap S&P 500 has risen by 9.6% so far this year.
  • Mobility Global (NYSE: MBGL) celebrates its first day as a standalone public company following its spinoff from S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).
  • Evernorth unveils its 'Pharmacy Forward' platform.
    • AI-powered platform designed to personalize support and streamline prescription processing.

Opening Bell
Mobility Global (NYSE: MBGL) celebrates its spinoff

Closing Bell
The New York Field Office of the U.S. Secret Service rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003042/NYSE_Content_Update_July_1.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003041/NYSE_Smithsonian.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/6020031/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-mobility-global-marks-first-day-as-public-company-302815864.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.