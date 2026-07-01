Hiab completes the acquisition of Labrie Environmental Group, Michael Eastabrook joins Hiab Leadership Team

HIAB CORPORATION | Stock Exchange Release | 01 July 2026 16:30:00 EEST

Hiab has today completed the acquisition of Labrie Environmental Group ("Labrie"), a leading refuse collection vehicle manufacturer, announced on 1 June 2026 ("the Transaction"). The Transaction significantly strengthens Hiab's position in the North American waste and recycling market. Labrie's President and CEO, Michael Eastabrook, joins Hiab Leadership Team ("HLT") as of today.

The all-cash transaction is valued at USD 1,035 million



Hiab has today, 1 July 2026, completed the Transaction after the required regulatory approval was received and customary closing conditions were met.

The Transaction is valued at USD 1,035 million on a cash and debt-free basis (approximately EUR 890 million calculated with end of May 2026 ECB exchange rates). The Transaction value represents a multiple of approximately 9.2x the company's end of March 2026 LTM Comparable EBITDA. The Transaction was financed with bank loans and cash at hand.



Labrie will be included in Hiab's financial reporting from the third quarter of 2026

The acquired operations will be included in Hiab's financial reporting for the first time in the third quarter of 2026. Labrie's sales for the last twelve-month period ended 31 March 2026 amounted to EUR 438 (1 million and comparable operating profit to EUR 74(2 million. Labrie will form a fourth business area, Environmental Vehicle Solutions, within Hiab. However, Hiab will continue to have two reporting segments: Equipment and Services.

1) Labrie's figures have been prepared under US GAAP and converted from USD to EUR with the same exchange rates as Hiab has used in its own reporting on the same periods: monthly average rates in profit or loss items and month end rates in assets and liabilities.

2) Includes goodwill amortisation of EUR 22.0 million

Outlook unchanged

Hiab's outlook for 2026, which was specified on 24 April in conjunction with interim report January-March 2026, remains unchanged. Hiab estimates its comparable operating profit margin in 2026 to be above 13.5 percent (2025: 13.7 percent).

Changes in Hiab Leadership Team

Due to completion of the Transaction, Hiab has appointed Labrie's President and CEO, Michael Eastabrook, as President Environmental Vehicle Solutions, effective 1 July 2026.

After the changes, as of 1 July 2026, the company's leadership team will consist of:

Scott Phillips, President and CEO

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President, CFO

Michaël Bruninx, President Services

Michael Eastabrook, President Environmental Vehicle Solutions

Hermanni Lyyski, President Delivery Solutions

Magdalena Wojtowicz-Tokarz, President Lifting Solutions

Kimberly Allan, Executive Vice President Business Excellence

Ghita Jansson-Kiuru, Executive Vice President People & Culture

Birgitte Skade, Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications

Taina Tirkkonen, Executive Vice President General Counsel

Micheal Eastabrook's CV and photo are attached to this release.

"The acquisition of Labrie Environmental Group is a significant milestone in our growth journey and perfectly aligned with our strategy of profitable growth communicated in 2024. We are excited to start our collaboration with the talented Labrie team to further develop their leading business. I also want to warmly welcome Michael to join our leadership team. In financial terms, we expect significant sales, profit and cash contribution from Labrie to Hiab's consolidated results from the third quarter onwards", said Hiab President and CEO Scott Phillips.

Hiab Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Birgitte Skade, Executive Vice President Marketing and Communications

Email: birgitte.skade@hiab.com, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Further information for investors:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

About Us

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's sales in 2025 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs approximately 5,200 people. www.hiabgroup.com

Image Attachments

Michael Eastabrook