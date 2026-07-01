INmune Bio, Inc.: INmune Bio Advances CORDStrom Platform Patent Application in the U.S. Following Favorable International Written Opinion

Secures Global Framework for Composition-of-Matter and Method-of-Treatment Claims Covering Lead Program Ebstrocel for Epidermolysis Bullosa and Next-Generation Engineered Modalities Extending to 2045

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on inflammation and immunology, today announced that it has submitted its CORDStrom platform patent application into the U.S. national phase before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), advancing a key element of the Company's global intellectual property strategy for its next-generation mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) platform.

Highlights

Advanced to U.S. National Phase: The Company has officially transitioned its CORDStrom platform patent application into the U.S. national phase before the USPTO, solidifying its proprietary footprint in the world's largest healthcare market. De-Risked via Favorable PCT Written Opinion: During the international phase, the corresponding Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application received a favorable Written Opinion regarding patentability, significantly validating the novelty, inventiveness, and strength of the underlying asset architecture prior to national entry. Broad Platform-Wide Protection: The application directly targets the Company's CORDStrom mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) platform, protecting Ebstrocel (pobistrocel) for epidermolysis bullosa (EB) alongside next-generation modalities designed to select MSCs based on disease-specific biology or engineer them to deliver targeted therapeutic payloads. Extended Commercial Runway: If granted, this foundational patent family is projected to provide exclusive commercial protection extending into at least 2045, establishing multi-decade market exclusivity and safeguarding long-term asset valuation. Global Expansion Strategy: In alignment with its international commercialization goals, the Company expects to pursue corresponding national and regional patent applications across additional high-value jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin America and other primary global markets.

The U.S. national phase filing follows a favorable Written Opinion received during the international phase of the corresponding PCT application. The patent application is directed to the Company's CORDStrom MSC platform, including Ebstrocel (pobistrocel) for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), as well as additional CORDStrom modalities in which MSCs are selected based on disease-specific biological characteristics and may be engineered to deliver targeted therapeutic payloads.

The CORDStrom platform addresses historical industry bottlenecks such as donor-to-donor variability and batch manufacturing inconsistencies by leveraging a proprietary selection and pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived framework. This newly advanced patent application protects not only the core therapeutic compositions but also the specialized engineering methodologies required to utilize MSCs as selective delivery vehicles for complex therapeutic payloads, creating an expansive defensive moat around the Company's cell therapy pipeline.

"The submission of our CORDStrom platform patent application into the U.S. national phase represents another important milestone in building our intellectual property estate," said Joshua Schoonover, General Counsel of INmune Bio. "This patent family, should it be granted, is expected to provide broad protection for the CORDStrom platform, including composition-of-matter, methods of treatment, and related intellectual property extending into at least 2045, subject to patent term adjustment and applicable patent laws. We remain on track to pursue corresponding patent protection in the United Kingdom, Europe, and other strategic jurisdictions worldwide. As we continue to expand the CORDStrom platform with new MSC compositions, engineered cell therapies, and indication-specific modalities, strengthening our global intellectual property portfolio remains a core strategic priority."

National phase entry is an important step under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) process. During this stage, patent offices in individual jurisdictions examine the application under applicable national or regional laws to determine whether patent claims may be granted.

About CORDStrom

CORDStrom is INmune Bio's proprietary, pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cell platform designed to address the historical clinical challenges of donor variability and manufacturing inconsistency in MSC therapeutics. The platform is intended to enable scalable, tunable MSC products for inflammatory, immunologic, and degenerative diseases. Ebstrocel (pobistrocel), the Company's lead CORDStrom product candidate, is being developed for epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Additional CORDStrom modalities may include MSCs selected based on disease-specific biological characteristics and engineered MSCs designed to deliver targeted therapeutic payloads.

About INmune Bio Inc.

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. Moving beyond early-stage exploration, the Company's clinical-development strategy centers on advanced precision medicine, matching drug mechanisms directly to patient biology to optimize clinical outcomes.

INmune Bio is actively advancing two late-stage product platforms toward registrational milestones:

CORDStrom: A proprietary, pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cell platform engineered to address the historical clinical challenges of donor variability and manufacturing inconsistency. Following successful clinical readouts in RDEB, the platform is transitioning to regulatory filing phases, with an MAA planned for the UK MHRA and EU EMA in 2026, alongside a planned U.S. Biologics License Application (BLA) submission. XPro1595: A Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) platform that selectively neutralizes soluble TNF (sTNF) to eliminate neuroinflammation without compromising protective immune function. Backed by recently granted FDA Fast Track designation and successful regulatory alignment from an End-of-Phase 2 meeting, XPro1595 is positioned for an integrated Phase 2b/3 seamless adaptive registrational program in neuroinflammation-enriched early Alzheimer's disease.

To learn more about INmune Bio's pipeline and its approach to harnessing the innate immune system, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's intellectual property strategy; the potential prosecution, issuance, scope, term, validity, enforceability and geographic coverage of patent applications and any patents that may issue; expectations regarding corresponding national and regional patent applications; the potential protection of the CORDStrom platform, including composition-of-matter, methods of treatment, engineered cell therapies, disease-specific modalities and related intellectual property; expectations regarding potential patent protection extending into at least 2045; and the development, regulatory path, commercialization and potential clinical utility of the Company's product candidates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to several risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. CORDStrom, XPro1595 (XPro, pegipanermin), and INKmune have either finished clinical trials, are still in clinical trials or are preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the UK MHRA or any other regulatory body, and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA, the UK MHRA or any other regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to maintain, obtain, defend and enforce intellectual property rights; whether any pending patent applications will issue as patents or whether any issued patents will provide meaningful protection; the Company's ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contacts:

David Moss

Chief Executive Officer

(561) 710-0512

info@inmunebio.com



Daniel Carlson

Head of Investor Relations

(415) 509-4590

dcarlson@inmunebio.com