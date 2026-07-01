Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion of the HCB Financial Corp. and Highpoint Community Bank Acquisition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., and HASTINGS, Mich., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the parent company of Independent Bank, with total assets of approximately $5.6 billion, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of HCB Financial Corp., the parent company of Highpoint Community Bank, with total assets of approximately $597 million, which has merged with and into Independent Bank Corporation.

"We are excited to welcome Highpoint Community Bank's customers, employees and shareholders to Independent Bank," commented Brad Kessel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation. "This merger strengthens our presence by bridging a geographic gap between Independent's primary hubs in Grand Rapids and Lansing while supporting our planned growth into Southwest Michigan. We are especially pleased to welcome Highpoint's talented team to Independent. Mark Kolanowski will join Independent Bank as Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor, reporting directly to me, and Chelsey Foster will serve as Regional President - Commercial Lending. Their leadership, deep community relationships and commitment to relationship-based banking will help us continue delivering exceptional service and creating new opportunities for our customers and the communities we serve."

As a result of the merger, customers will not experience any immediate changes to their banking experience and should continue using their respective Highpoint Community Bank branches, checks, bank cards, online and mobile banking, and other banking services as they usually do.

Independent Bank expects to complete a full system integration of Highpoint Community Bank's operations on November 9, 2026.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Grand Rapids-based bank holding company with approximately $5.6 billion in assets. Founded in 1864 as First National Bank of Ionia, the company operates 59 locations across Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Independent offers a full suite of retail and commercial banking, mortgage lending, and investment services designed to empower the communities it serves.

About HCB Financial Corp.

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCPK: HCBN) is the holding company for Highpoint Community Bank, headquartered in Hastings, Michigan. Highpoint serves its communities through 7 branch locations with approximately $597 million in total assets, $532 million in deposits, and $354 million in loans. Since its founding, Highpoint has been dedicated to relationship-based banking and supporting local economic growth.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements about Independent and HCB, such as statements about the timing and expected completion of the proposed merger. Independent and HCB intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of Independent and HCB, are identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the inability to complete the proposed merger due to the failure to satisfy the various conditions to closing. Additional information concerning Independent, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect Independent's financial results, are included in Independent's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the proposed merger or other matters attributable to Independent or HCB or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, neither Independent nor HCB undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.