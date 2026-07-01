Cuentas Inc.: Cuentas Executives Double Down on the Company's Future with Open-Market Stock Purchases

CEO Shalom Arik Maimon and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Ofek Suchard Increase Their Personal Ownership Stakes Through Open-Market Acquisitions

Miami Beach, FL, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) (the "Company" or "Cuentas"), a technology-driven telecommunications and digital solutions company, today announced that members of its senior management are putting their own capital on the line, continuing to demonstrate strong confidence in the Company's future through open-market purchases of Cuentas common stock.

As reported in Form 4 filings submitted with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Chief Executive Officer Shalom Arik Maimon and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Ofek Suchard have each acquired additional shares of CUEN common stock through open-market purchases. The purchases underscore the executives' conviction in Cuentas' long-term strategy, accelerating growth initiatives, and relentless focus on creating shareholder value.

"Our decision to keep buying shares in the open market is a direct reflection of how excited we are about where Cuentas is headed," said Shalom Arik Maimon, Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas. "The Company is entering a pivotal new phase of growth powered by innovation in telecommunications, digital services, artificial intelligence, and strategic partnerships. I am proud to invest right alongside our shareholders because I firmly believe in the value we are building."

Mr. Maimon continued, "Every single share we purchase represents our personal conviction that Cuentas is positioned to execute on a bold vision and create meaningful long-term value for investors."

Management believes that insider open-market purchases send a powerful signal of confidence in the Company's strategic direction and future prospects. These acquisitions tighten the alignment between executive leadership and shareholders as Cuentas accelerates its telecommunications, digital services, and artificial intelligence initiatives.

The executives' continued investment comes as Cuentas prepares for the upcoming launch of Bitcoin Mobile, a differentiated mobile offering that the Company believes is unlike anything currently available in the market. The launch comes amid a wave of leading fintech and consumer brands entering the wireless market through the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) model, most recently Cash App, which on June 11, 2026 unveiled Cash App Mobile, an unlimited 5G plan priced at $40 per month that runs on AT&T's network and embeds mobile connectivity directly into its financial-services ecosystem. Cuentas believes these developments validate the strategy behind Bitcoin Mobile and the Company's integrated approach to combining connectivity, digital services, and rewards.

"The entry of major players like Cash App into the mobile market validates exactly the strategy we have been building at Cuentas," said Shalom Arik Maimon, Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas. "It confirms that the future of telecommunications is integrated, digital-first, and built around the consumer, and with the upcoming launch of Bitcoin Mobile, we intend to bring a uniquely differentiated offering to market."

About Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN)

CUENTAS, Inc. is an integrated communications, entertainment, and lifestyle platform company that delivers a mobile-first consumer experience. Through proprietary technology and strategic media alliances, CUENTAS combines mobile telephony, premium entertainment content, and digital lifestyle services into a single, vertically integrated ecosystem. Through its 51% ownership of World Mobile LLC, CUENTAS integrates existing and emerging technologies to deliver reliable and unique mobile services, including voice, text, data, VPN-enabled connectivity, and next-era communications solutions. These services are designed to seamlessly support high-quality media consumption and live interactive entertainment. Through its 51% ownership of World Mobile Media Group LLC, CUENTAS is modernizing the entertainment marketplace by building a leading decentralized media platform that combines licensed and original content, live events, creator-driven programming, and socially impactful content that drives fan engagement and mobile subscribers. It delivers top-tier talent through a proven, high-performance transmission platform and monetizes premium entertainment via pay-per-minute, pay-per-event, and free, ad-supported on-demand programming to maximize reach, engagement, and diversified revenue. CUENTAS' mobile network serves as the exclusive distribution platform for its entertainment offerings, unifying a consumer experience that integrates connectivity, content, and lifestyle services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations relating to its SEC reporting status, any potential listing on a major U.S. exchange or relisting on the Nasdaq Capital Market, business strategy, future operations, and prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the Company's ability to continue to meet SEC reporting obligations, to obtain necessary approvals, to fund its operations, and to execute its business strategy, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cuentas Inc.

Email: info@cuentas.com

Phone: (305) 537-6832