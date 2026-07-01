Docusign, Inc.: Docusign showcases AI assistant and agents at Momentum London 2026 to power the next era of agreement work

Docusign's Intelligent Agreement Management platform helps teams close deals, hire faster and reduce risk by connecting contract workflows across the business

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today shared new AI-powered capabilities at its Momentum London conference, bringing together customers, partners and industry experts to explore the future of agreements. Every sale, hire and partnership depends on a contract, yet the work behind them is often slow, manual and fragmented across emails, documents and business systems. With its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform, Docusign brings that process together, and now, with a new AI assistant and agents, helps teams move from draft to execution faster and with less effort.

"Every business runs on agreements, but until now, they've been static records of work," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "Docusign is the only platform with the full context of your agreement history and relationships, and that's what allows us to turn agreements into something more powerful: systems that can guide business decisions and move work forward."

From review to real progress: introducing Iris assistant and agents

At the centre of these updates is Iris, Docusign's AI engine for agreements. Iris helps teams work smarter and faster - allowing them to ask questions, surface key terms and obligations, and take action using natural language. With agents, customers can:

Move faster through reviews: Agents can check agreements against company standards, suggest edits, and automatically request the right approvals in minutes.

Agents can check agreements against company standards, suggest edits, and automatically request the right approvals in minutes. Keep work moving automatically: Agents can monitor contracts in the background and flag risks, track obligations, and trigger next steps without manual follow-up.

Agents can monitor contracts in the background and flag risks, track obligations, and trigger next steps without manual follow-up. Build agents for your workflows: With Agent Studio, teams can create and deploy custom agents tailored to how they manage deals, renewals, approvals, and more.

With Agent Studio, teams can create and deploy custom agents tailored to how they manage deals, renewals, approvals, and more. Create intelligent forms faster: AI-Assisted Web Form creation transforms lengthy PDFs into digital experiences in minutes, giving teams full control while clean data flows directly into downstream systems.

The open and connected Docusign IAM platform

Docusign connects agreement work across the systems and teams that run the business. Instead of contracts living in silos, Docusign brings them into the tools people already use:

AI where teams work: Through its open platform and Model Context Protocol (MCP), Docusign connects with leading frontier models like Anthropic, Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI ChatGPT - so teams can create, review, and manage agreements using natural language within the tools they already use.

Through its open platform and Model Context Protocol (MCP), Docusign connects with leading frontier models like Anthropic, Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI ChatGPT - so teams can create, review, and manage agreements using natural language within the tools they already use. Deep integrations across business systems: Docusign integrates with core applications like Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce, SAP, and Slack - so agreement workflows happen seamlessly across systems teams use every day, from triggering actions to surfacing completed agreements and the insights they contain.

Docusign integrates with core applications like Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce, SAP, and Slack - so agreement workflows happen seamlessly across systems teams use every day, from triggering actions to surfacing completed agreements and the insights they contain. A connected legal AI ecosystem: Docusign is also partnering with leading legal AI platforms, including Harvey, Legora, and CoCounsel by Thomson Reuters. These integrations will bring legal research, document analysis, and contract review directly into agreement workflows across sales, procurement, HR, and finance.

Proven business impact for real teams

The Docusign IAM platform is already delivering measurable results for more than 40,000 global customers. A recent report from Deloitte* found that organisations using AI-driven workflows with an end-to-end agreement platform see nearly 30% higher ROI compared to those without. Some of the businesses benefiting from IAM include:

Experian , a global data and technology company, reduced contract cycle times from 10 days to just hours by connecting agreement workflows and making contract data instantly accessible across the business.

, a global data and technology company, reduced contract cycle times from 10 days to just hours by connecting agreement workflows and making contract data instantly accessible across the business. Perceptyx , an AI-powered employee experience company, cut NDA turnaround times by 99%, reducing the process from a week to under an hour.

, an AI-powered employee experience company, cut NDA turnaround times by 99%, reducing the process from a week to under an hour. Aon, a leading global professional services firm, is migrating more than 400 million documents into Docusign Agreement Manager over the next 36 months. By replacing six different vendors with a single IAM platform, Aon is automating legal and sales workflows, reducing document generation time by 99% and saving its legal team hours of manual work every week.

Product Availability

AI-Assisted Web Forms are available today. The Docusign MCP and AI-powered analysis tool in Agreement Manager will be available in 2026, with Docusign AI assistant, agents, and Agent Studio expected in early 2027.

*Source: Deloitte report, "Capitalising on AI," 2026

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Nearly 1.9 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using the Docusign AI-native IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and contract lifecycle management (CLM). For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

media@docusign.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/docusign-showcases-ai-assistant-and-agents-at-momentum-london-2026-to-power-the-next-era-of-agreement-work-302816200.html