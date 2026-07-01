American Rebel Holdings: Champion Safe and Dave Kindig Ignite New Ultra-Premium Custom Safe Collaboration Built on American Steel, Bold Design, and Unmistakable Craftsmanship

Champion Safe, American Rebel, and Kindig-It Design unite to create a powerful new category of high-end custom safes inspired by hot-rod attitude, patriotic pride, and world-class American craftsmanship

PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and vault doors, and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, today announced a bold new collaboration with renowned custom automotive designer Dave Kindig and his team at Kindig-It Design to develop a distinctive line of ultra-premium custom safes that combine serious protection with show-stopping visual impact.

Rooted in American steel, American craftsmanship, and unapologetic design attitude, the collaboration brings together Champion's reputation for elite security and fire protection with Dave Kindig's celebrated ability to transform metal, color, and form into unforgettable statement pieces.

What began as a series of great business conversations at an NHRA race with American Rebel leadership evolved into deeper collaboration, including on-site visits to Kindig-It Design's facilities in Utah, where the shared vision for a premium American-made custom safe line took shape.

Known worldwide as the creative force behind Bitchin' Rides and as one of the most respected names in custom automotive design, Dave Kindig has spent decades building award-winning vehicles that stand apart through passion, craftsmanship, and relentless attention to detail.

That same design philosophy is now helping shape a new vision for custom safes that are built to protect what matters while reflecting the individuality and pride of the people who own them.

Early collaboration work has already drawn strong interest from fans of both brands. In a recently released video, Dave Kindig personally applied custom paint, artwork, and finishing touches to a Champion Safe, giving customers and enthusiasts an early look at the craftsmanship, creativity, and design intensity behind the project.

"Great American collaborations often begin with shared values before they become shared business opportunities," said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "Our discussions at an NHRA race opened the door to what has become a very exciting relationship built on motorsports culture, American craftsmanship, patriotic pride, and a mutual respect for products made the right way. After visiting the Kindig-It facilities in Utah and seeing that passion and precision up close, it became even clearer that this collaboration has the potential to become a high-powered, high-demand offering that truly stands apart."

"Dave Kindig is one of the most respected designers and craftsmen in the custom automotive world," said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe. "His ability to take an idea and turn it into something unforgettable aligns perfectly with our commitment to building products that stand apart. This collaboration gives us the opportunity to create safes that deliver Champion-level protection with a whole new level of visual impact and American-made character."

"People know us for building vehicles that stand out because they are different," said Dave Kindig. "Great design comes from passion, craftsmanship, and the drive to build something people are proud to own. That is exactly what makes this collaboration with Champion so exciting. We are bringing the same creative energy and obsessive attention to detail into a product category that has tremendous room for bold design."

The Champion x Kindig collaboration is being developed for collectors, automotive enthusiasts, premium safe buyers, and customers who want more than function alone. The companies envision a line of ultra-premium safes that combine custom-inspired finishes, elevated presentation, and American-made quality with the serious performance standards Champion is known for.

Interested customers, dealers, collectors, and media can join the Champion x Kindig Insider List at championsafe.com/kindig to receive early design reveals, launch updates, event announcements, and preorder information as it becomes available.

Initial models are expected to attract significant early attention, and the companies plan to share additional details as development progresses.

About Kindig-It Design

Founded by Dave and Charity Kindig, Kindig-It Design is an internationally recognized custom automotive design and fabrication company based in Utah. Known for its award-winning craftsmanship, innovative design, and television presence through Bitchin' Rides, the company has become one of the most respected names in custom vehicle building.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been manufacturing high-quality safes and vault doors for over 25 years, delivering serious security and fire protection for homeowners and businesses.

Champion Safes feature:

100% American-made, high-strength steel

Full-length double steel door construction

Industry-leading fire and theft protection

Lifetime Warranty

Real-world events continue to demonstrate the importance of proven protection:

Watch a recent burglary attempt where intruders attacked a Champion Safe for hours without gaining access: youtube.com/watch?v=KgK8_VJGgmo

Watch a catastrophic house fire recovery where a Champion Safe preserved irreplaceable valuables after the home was destroyed: youtube.com/watch?v=B2j8gtHC-fk

Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross. The Company began with branded safes and personal security products and has expanded into beverages, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction and growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company continues to execute its distribution-first strategy while building American Rebel as America's Patriotic Brand.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com .

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated scope, development, timing, features, availability, commercial viability, market acceptance, and potential benefits of the collaboration between Champion Safe Company and Kindig-It Design, as well as statements regarding future products, product concepts, customer demand, brand positioning, and business opportunities arising from the collaboration.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The collaboration remains subject to ongoing development, and there can be no assurance regarding the final design, specifications, production plans, commercial launch, timing, availability, or market success of any products that may result from the collaboration.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, changes in market conditions, consumer preferences, economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, manufacturing constraints, design and development challenges, regulatory considerations, competitive pressures, strategic business decisions by the parties, and other risks and uncertainties described in the filings of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Champion Safe Company and American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/champion-safe-and-dave-kindig-ignite-new-ultra-premium-custom-safe-col-1180727