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WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Stuttgart
01.07.26 | 21:32
37,180 Euro
+21,27 % +6,520
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,16037,52021:59
37,18037,54021:59
Dow Jones News
01.07.2026 20:39 Uhr
376 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi initiates an independent verification procedure regarding its German contract.

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi initiates an independent verification procedure regarding its German contract. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi initiates an independent verification procedure regarding its German contract. 
01-Jul-2026 / 20:04 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 

2CRSi initiates an independent verification procedure regarding its German contract. 

Strasbourg, France, 1 July 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, today informs the market of the terms and timetable of the independent verification initiated 
in response to the recent allegations. 

Further to its previous communications, in a spirit of transparency and in line with the recommendations of the Audit 
and Risk Committee, the Board of Directors, meeting on 29 June 2026, resolved to engage an independent third party to 
carry out a verification of the existence and completion of the sale of 194 servers announced on 9 June 2026 with its 
German customer. 
 
A verification based on third-party confirmations 
 
The proposed verification procedure will rely on direct confirmation from independent sources, which may include 
circularisation and other verification methods. The independent party will contact third parties directly, including 
banks, the customer and the carriers, in order to corroborate, at source, the reality of the transaction. This approach 
will make it possible to cross-check the existence of the order, the effectiveness of the deliveries and the reality of 
the payment, thereby ensuring an independent, rigorous and multi-source verification of this transaction. 
 
This step is a guarantee of reliability, but it requires time: the timetable does not depend on 2CRSi, but on the 
individual response times of each of the third parties contacted. 
 
Timetable and communication of the findings 
 
The process began on 22 June 2026 with an exceptional meeting of the Audit and Risk Committee, composed solely of the 
independent directors and the Statutory Auditor of the 2CRSi group. The findings will be communicated as soon as they 
are available, through regulated information channels, in order to ensure full, accurate and equal information for all 
investors. 
 
The Company specifies that this engagement constitutes a factual-findings report, distinct from the statutory audit 
performed by a statutory auditor, and that it covers the specific scope of this contract. 2CRSi is also continuing to 
address all the points raised and will keep the market informed of the progress of its work. 

About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and 
innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to 
responsible and sustainable practices, the Group operates across multiple continents and provides highly 
energy-efficient technology solutions to industries including technology, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research, 
and data centers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: 
FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
For more information: https://2crsi.com/ 

Media Contacts 
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay                              Isabelle Dray 
LLOBERA 
 
 
          Financial Communication  foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com       Financial Press Relations 
France Director   Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com                    isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
 
          06 37 83 33 19                                06 85 36 85 11 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi initiates an independent verification procedure regarding its German contract 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2358334 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2358334 01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2358334&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2026 14:05 ET (18:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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