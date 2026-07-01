Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon-Magnetverbot in 185 Tagen: Eine einzige Manganknolle rettet die Lieferkette
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885067 | ISIN: US6081901042 | Ticker-Symbol: MWK
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 15:49
104,45 Euro
-1,69 % -1,80
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,40105,6022:55
104,85105,8522:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 22:22 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries' (NYSE: MHK) Second Quarter 2026 earnings release on Thursday, July 30, 2026, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

What:Mohawk Industries' Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
When:July 31, 2026
11:00 am ET
Where:https://www.mohawkind.com
Select "Investors" tab
How:Live via the Internet - Log on atir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview
Register for the conference call athttps://dpregister.com/sreg/10209987/10448bdd21c
Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada)
Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through August 28, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering Replay Access Code 9372095. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the "Investors" tab of mohawkind.com.

ABOUT MOHAWK
Over the past two decades, Mohawk Industries has transformed its business into the world's largest flooring company with leading positions in North America, Europe, South America and Oceania. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution operations provide a competitive advantage in the production of ceramic tile, carpet and laminate, wood, vinyl and hybrid flooring products. Mohawk's industry-leading innovation has yielded designs and performance enhancements that differentiate its collections in the marketplace and satisfy all residential and commercial remodeling and new construction requirements. The Company's brands are among the most recognized and respected in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Joe Ahlersmeyer, CFA
Vice President - Finance & Investor Relations
joe_ahlersmeyer@mohawkind.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.