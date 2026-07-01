Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

HARROGATE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. ("Commercial") (Nasdaq:CBK) announced today details for the release of its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Commercial plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter of 2026 on Monday, July 27, 2026, after market close.

About Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. and Commercial Bank

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. is a holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, is a Tennessee state-chartered bank that offers a suite of traditional consumer and commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Visit cbtn.com for more information about Commercial Bank or ir.cbtn.com for more information about Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. Commercial Bank is an FDIC member and Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts:

Philip J. Metheny

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

ir@cbtn.com

423-869-5151

Roger Mobley

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Commercial Bank

ir@cbtn.com

423-869-5151

SOURCE: Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-bancgroup-inc.-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2026-ear-1185425