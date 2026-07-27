Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2026

HARROGATE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. ("Commercial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CBK), the parent company of Commercial Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $10.2 million, or $0.75 per common share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $8.9 million, or $0.73 per common share, for the second quarter of 2025. Core (net of any one-time adjustments) net income was $10.2 million, or $0.75 per common share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to core net income of $9.1 million, or $0.75 per common share, for the second quarter of 2025.
Prior to Commercial's initial public offering ("IPO") of its common stock in October 2025, Commercial had three classes of common stock outstanding: common stock, Class B common stock, and Class C common stock. On September 18, 2025, Commercial's charter was amended and restated. The Company's amended and restated charter provided for, among other things:
effective upon the filing of the amended and restated charter, the reclassification and conversion of (i) each outstanding share of Class B common stock into 1.15 shares of common stock and (ii) each outstanding share of Class C common stock into 1.05 shares of common stock (collectively, the "Stock Reclassification"); and
effective immediately following the Stock Reclassification, a 250-for-1 forward stock split in respect of the outstanding shares of our common stock (the "Stock Split").
Our financial statements, including earnings per share and book value per share, reflect the stock Reclassification and Stock Split retroactively. Because the IPO occurred after September 30, 2025, the financial impacts of the IPO are reflected for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the financial statements presented in this press release.
Second Quarter 2026 Performance Highlights:
Net income of $10.2 million or $0.75 per common share; Core net income of $10.2 million or $0.75 per common share (see non-GAAP reconciliation)
Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.78%; Core ROAA of 1.78% (see non-GAAP reconciliation)
Return on average equity ("ROAE") of 13.73%; Core ROAE of 13.73% (see non-GAAP reconciliation)
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 14.26%; Core ROATCE of 14.26% (see non-GAAP reconciliation)
Net interest margin of 4.06%, an increase of 18 basis points from the first quarter of 2026
Core efficiency ratio of 44.99% (see non-GAAP reconciliation)
Loans outstanding net of deferred fees and discounts increased $48.4 million during the quarter, or 2.6% from the first quarter of 2026
Book value per share increased $0.66, or 3.1%, to $22.09 and tangible book value per share increased $0.68, or 3.3%, to $21.28 at June 30, 2026 from $21.43 and $20.60, respectively, at March 31, 2026 (see non-GAAP reconciliation)
Net charge-offs to average loans of 0.00% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.31%
Year-To-Date Highlights:
Net income of $19.8 million or $1.44 per common share for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $17.6 million or $1.44 per common share for the six months ended June 30, 2025
ROAA of 1.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 1.55% for the six months ended June 30, 2025
ROAE of 13.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 15.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2025
Total operating revenue of $47.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $44.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025
Non-interest expense of $22.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025
Book value per share of $22.09 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $19.22 as of June 30, 2025
Tangible book value per share of $21.28 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $18.22 as of June 30, 2025 (see non-GAAP reconciliation)
Core efficiency ratio of 45.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 47.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (see non-GAAP reconciliation)
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets were $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2025.
Loans outstanding net of deferred fees and discounts were $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $149.0 million, or 8.3%, from June 30, 2025.
As of June 30, 2026, the Bank exceeded the minimum requirements to be well-capitalized for bank regulatory purposes, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.0%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.0%, a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.0%, and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.6%.
Total deposits were $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $21.9 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2025.
Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $12.7 million, or 3.0%, to $428.4 million as of June 30, 2026, from $415.7 million as of June 30, 2025.
Non-brokered deposits were $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $91.8 million, or 5.3%, from June 30, 2025. This increase was primarily driven by normal customer business cycles and deposit growth.
Asset quality declined slightly with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.31% as of June 30, 2026 as compared to 0.30% as of June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans decreased to 0.96% as of June 30, 2026 from 1.00% as of June 30, 2025.
Net Income Before Income Taxes
Net income before income taxes was $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.3 million, or 11.6%, from the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily the result of an increase in net interest income after provision for credit losses of $1.1 million or 5.3% and an increase in non-interest income of $0.4 million or 19.2%. These increases were offset by an increase of noninterest expense of $0.1 million or 1.4%.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $0.4 million, or 19.2%, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. This increase was primarily due to an increase in customer service and ATM fees.
About Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.
Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee state-chartered bank, we offer a suite of traditional consumer and commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. More information about Commercial can be found on its website at www.cbtn.com.
Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.
Financial Tables
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Table 1A
For the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Selected Operating Data:
Interest and Dividend Income
$
30,154
$
29,463
$
29,958
$
30,021
$
30,859
$
59,617
$
61,625
Interest Expense
8,639
8,985
9,148
9,799
10,800
17,624
22,226
Net Interest Income
21,515
20,478
20,810
20,222
20,059
41,993
39,399
Provision for Credit Losses
399
122
463
-
-
521
-
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Credit Losses
21,116
20,356
20,347
20,222
20,059
41,472
39,399
Noninterest Income
2,650
2,591
2,667
2,626
2,224
5,241
4,667
Noninterest Expense
10,872
11,087
10,623
10,552
10,725
21,959
21,306
Income Before Income Taxes
12,894
11,860
12,391
12,296
11,558
24,754
22,760
Provision for Income Taxes
2,678
2,326
2,224
2,829
2,658
5,004
5,168
Net Income
10,216
9,534
10,167
9,467
8,900
19,750
17,592
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Income attributable to Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.
10,216
9,534
10,167
9,467
8,900
19,750
17,592
Add: Non-recurring Expense Net of Taxes
-
470
-
-
226
470
231
Core Net Income (1)
10,216
10,004
10,167
9,467
9,126
20,220
17,823
(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at table 10
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Share and Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.75
$
0.70
$
0.74
$
0.77
$
0.73
$
1.44
$
1.44
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.74
$
0.70
$
0.74
$
0.77
$
0.73
$
1.44
$
1.44
Core (net of any one-time
adjustments) net income per
share (1)
$
0.75
$
0.73
$
0.74
$
0.77
$
0.75
$
1.48
$
1.46
Book value per share
$
22.09
$
21.43
$
20.83
$
20.03
$
19.22
$
22.09
$
19.22
Tangible book value
per share (1)
$
21.28
$
20.60
$
19.98
$
19.05
$
18.22
$
21.28
$
18.22
Shares of common stock
outstanding
13,701,270
13,697,987
13,697,987
12,239,644
12,239,644
13,701,270
12,239,644
Weighted average common
shares outstanding
13,700,296
13,697,987
13,697,987
12,239,644
12,239,644
13,699,148
12,188,624
Weighted average diluted shares
outstanding
13,722,727
13,712,162
13,704,030
12,240,568
12,239,644
13,721,579
12,188,624
(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at table 10
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$
2,376,584
$
2,328,789
$
2,291,455
$
2,214,408
$
2,262,511
$
2,376,584
$
2,262,511
Securities available-for-sale at
fair value
38,553
42,175
43,137
29,556
30,113
38,553
30,113
Securities held-to-maturity, at
carrying value, net of
allowance for credit losses
94,343
96,387
97,728
131,915
157,452
94,343
157,452
Loans outstanding net of
deferred fees and discounts
1,940,536
1,892,174
1,873,533
1,767,193
1,791,516
1,940,536
1,791,516
Allowance for credit losses
18,722
18,329
18,096
17,942
17,989
18,722
17,989
Goodwill and other intangible
assets
12,012
12,392
12,767
13,149
13,546
12,012
13,546
Total deposits
1,873,172
1,892,217
1,815,734
1,780,634
1,851,248
1,873,172
1,851,248
Core deposits (1)
1,709,887
1,744,967
1,663,931
1,630,897
1,628,181
1,709,887
1,628,181
Other borrowings
175,817
118,248
166,838
162,760
148,509
175,817
148,509
Total Shareholders' equity
302,618
293,518
285,344
245,153
235,268
302,618
235,268
(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at table 10
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
Table 1B
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Performance Ratios:
Pre-tax pre-provision net income
(PPNI) (1)
$
13,293
$
11,982
$
12,854
$
12,296
$
11,558
$
25,275
$
22,760
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.78
1.66
1.81
1.74
1.57
1.72
1.55
Return on average equity (ROAE)
13.73
13.22
15.46
15.81
15.57
13.48
15.71
Core return on average assets
(ROAA)(1)
1.78
1.74
1.81
1.74
1.62
1.76
1.57
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1)
equity (ROATCE) (1)
14.26
13.76
16.40
16.65
16.43
14.02
16.94
Net interest rate spread
3.44
3.27
3.34
3.32
3.11
3.35
3.07
Net interest margin
4.06
3.88
4.01
4.02
3.84
3.97
3.73
Cost of Funds
1.75
1.82
1.88
2.07
2.18
1.78
2.21
Efficiency ratio
44.99
48.06
45.25
46.18
48.13
46.49
48.35
CORE efficiency ratio (1)
44.99
45.45
45.25
46.18
46.78
45.21
47.65
Noninterest income to average assets
0.46
0.45
0.47
0.48
0.39
0.46
0.41
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.89
1.93
1.87
1.94
1.91
1.91
1.88
Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
1.38
1.36
1.38
1.36
1.31
1.37
1.31
Average equity to average total assets
0.13
0.13
0.12
0.11
0.10
0.13
0.10
(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at table 10
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Asset Quality Data:
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
-0.01
%
0.01
%
Total allowance for credit losses
to total loans
0.96
%
0.97
%
0.97
%
1.02
%
1.00
%
0.96
%
1.00
%
Total allowance for credit losses
to nonperforming loans
281
%
313
%
290
%
333
%
307
%
281
%
307
%
Nonperforming loans to gross
loans
0.34
%
0.31
%
0.33
%
0.31
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.33
%
Nonperforming assets to total
assets
0.31
%
0.28
%
0.28
%
0.27
%
0.30
%
0.31
%
0.30
%
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Balance Sheet and Capital Ratios (Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.):
Loan-to-deposit ratio
102.60
%
99.03
%
102.19
%
98.24
%
95.80
%
102.60
%
95.80
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to
total deposits
22.87
%
21.22
%
21.91
%
22.39
%
22.53
%
22.87
%
22.53
%
Total shareholders' equity to total
assets
12.73
%
12.60
%
12.45
%
11.07
%
10.40
%
12.73
%
10.40
%
Tangible common equity to
tangible assets (1)
12.33
%
12.18
%
12.01
%
10.59
%
9.92
%
12.33
%
9.92
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.70
%
12.32
%
12.19
%
11.03
%
10.22
%
12.70
%
10.22
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
14.55
%
14.73
%
14.99
%
12.83
%
12.26
%
14.55
%
12.26
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.48
%
15.68
%
15.96
%
14.12
%
13.55
%
15.48
%
13.55
%
Other
Number of branches
34
34
34
34
34
34
34
Number of full-time equivalent
employees
293
287
287
287
289
293
289
(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at table 10
Quarter End Balance Sheets (unaudited)
Table 2
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30, 2025
June 30,
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
161,327
$
151,610
$
118,989
$
122,945
$
108,501
Federal funds sold
8,787
16,784
25,329
31,841
42,782
Investment securities
132,896
138,562
140,865
161,471
187,565
Gross loans less deferred fees and discounts
1,940,536
1,892,174
1,873,533
1,767,193
1,791,516
Allowance for credit losses
(18,722
)
(18,329
)
(18,096
)
(17,942
)
(17,989
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
1,921,813
1,873,845
1,855,437
1,749,251
1,773,527
Premises and equipment, net
50,145
49,445
49,765
50,268
50,337
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
755
575
253
533
861
Bank owned life insurance
46,619
46,469
46,648
46,482
46,480
Goodwill and other intangible assets
12,012
12,392
12,767
13,149
13,546
Deferred tax asset
1,076
1,056
1,003
1,427
1,029
Other
41,153
38,049
40,399
37,041
37,883
Total Assets
$
2,376,584
$
2,328,789
$
2,291,455
$
2,214,408
$
2,262,511
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Demand
942,633
973,678
913,986
928,958
926,886
Savings, NOW and money market
413,904
415,132
414,716
382,002
382,788
Time
516,635
503,408
487,032
469,674
541,574
Total deposits
1,873,172
1,892,217
1,815,734
1,780,634
1,851,248
Short-term borrowings
102,570
45,068
88,251
62,663
46,300
Long-term debt
73,247
73,181
78,587
100,097
102,209
Interest Payable
2,575
2,644
2,962
3,410
4,545
Other Liabilities
22,402
22,161
20,576
22,451
22,941
Total Liabilities
2,073,966
2,035,271
2,006,110
1,969,255
2,027,243
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
137
137
137
122
122
Additional paid-in capital
38,683
38,536
38,377
8,406
8,406
Retained earnings
264,515
255,670
247,505
237,366
227,900
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(717
)
(825
)
(675
)
(741
)
(1,160
)
Total Shareholders' equity
302,618
293,518
285,344
245,153
235,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,376,584
$
2,328,789
$
2,291,454
$
2,214,408
$
2,262,511
Statement of Operations (unaudited)
Table 3
For the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
$
28,396
$
27,675
$
27,866
$
28,074
$
28,432
$
56,071
$
56,362
Debt securities-taxable
832
838
739
929
1,070
1,670
2,045
Debt securities-tax-exempt
109
114
114
102
116
223
226
Dividends on restricted stock
151
147
157
156
148
298
308
Interest-bearing deposits
666
689
1,082
760
1,093
1,355
2,684
Total interest and dividend income
30,154
29,463
29,958
30,021
30,859
59,617
61,625
Interest expense
Deposits
8,032
8,315
8,441
8,654
9,717
16,347
20,011
Short-term borrowings
40
47
18
55
44
87
75
Long-term debt
567
623
689
1,090
1,039
1,190
2,140
Total interest expense
8,639
8,985
9,148
9,799
10,800
17,624
22,226
Net interest income
21,515
20,478
20,810
20,222
20,059
41,993
39,399
Provision for credit losses
399
122
463
-
-
521
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
21,116
20,356
20,347
20,222
20,059
41,472
39,399
Noninterest Income
Customer service fees
774
781
779
735
674
1,555
1,329
Net gains on sales of premises and equipment
30
-
44
20
32
30
4
Net gains on sales of foreclosed assets
-
107
48
110
-
107
3
ATM fees
977
854
877
846
892
1,831
1,691
Increase in BOLI
315
312
342
306
336
627
644
Other
554
537
577
609
290
1,091
996
Total noninterest income
2,650
2,591
2,667
2,626
2,224
5,241
4,667
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
5,683
$
5,716
$
5,753
$
5,729
$
5,657
$
11,399
$
11,283
Occupancy
856
843
877
738
916
1,699
1,791
Data processing
1,099
1,101
1,068
1,103
1,151
2,200
2,358
Deposit insurance premiums
202
242
234
267
245
444
471
Professional fees
440
209
229
136
286
649
481
Depreciation and amortization
942
933
1,001
955
803
1,875
1,751
Other
1,650
1,440
1,461
1,624
1,667
3,090
3,171
Loss on retirement of debt
-
603
-
-
-
603
-
Total noninterest expense
10,872
11,087
10,623
10,552
10,725
21,959
21,306
Income before income taxes
12,894
11,860
12,391
12,296
11,558
24,754
22,760
Provision for income taxes
2,678
2,326
2,224
2,829
2,658
5,004
5,168
Net Income
10,216
9,534
10,167
9,467
8,900
19,750
17,592
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Income attributable to Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.
$
10,216
$
9,534
$
10,167
$
9,467
$
8,900
$
19,750
$
17,592
QTD Average Balances and Yields/Rates (unaudited)
Table 4
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
Interest Earning Assets
Gross loans, net of unearned
income
$
1,902,119
$
28,396
6.0
%
$
1,883,103
$
27,675
5.9
%
$
1,807,127
$
27,866
6.2
%
Investment securities
138,726
1,092
3.1
%
140,223
1,099
3.1
%
152,782
1,010
2.6
%
Other interest-earning assets
77,015
666
3.5
%
85,953
689
3.2
%
116,517
1,082
3.7
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,117,860
30,154
5.7
%
2,109,279
29,463
5.6
%
2,076,426
29,958
5.8
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(18,497
)
(18,283
)
(17,954
)
Noninterest-earning assets
202,388
205,119
190,810
Total Assets
2,301,751
2,296,115
2,249,282
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing DDAs
540,531
2,501
1.9
%
575,981
2,809
2.0
%
518,495
2,647
2.0
%
NOW, savings and MMDA deposits
417,468
1,415
1.4
%
412,533
1,425
1.4
%
427,419
1,585
1.5
%
Time Deposits
494,379
4,116
3.3
%
479,804
4,081
3.4
%
475,972
4,209
3.5
%
Federal Home Loan bank advances
60,270
452
3.0
%
60,522
467
3.1
%
60,781
444
2.9
%
Other borrowings
18,050
155
3.4
%
20,355
203
4.0
%
24,953
263
4.2
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,530,698
8,639
2.3
%
1,549,195
8,985
2.3
%
1,507,620
9,148
2.4
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
444,701
430,842
434,578
Other liabilities
28,723
27,593
47,299
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
473,424
458,435
481,877
Shareholders' equity
297,631
288,485
259,785
Total liabilities and shareholders's
equity
2,301,753
2,296,115
2,249,282
Net interest income
21,515
20,478
20,810
Net interest spread
3.44
%
3.27
%
3.40
%
Net interest margin
4.06
%
3.88
%
4.01
%
Cost interest bearing deposits
1.69
%
1.75
%
1.82
%
Cost of funds
1.75
%
1.82
%
1.88
%
YTD Average Balances and Yields/Rates (unaudited)
Table 5
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
Interest Earning Assets
Gross loans, net of unearned
income
1,892,611
56,071
5.9
%
1,795,846
56,362
6.3
%
Investment securities
139,475
2,191
3.1
%
186,623
2,579
2.8
%
Other interest-earning assets
81,484
1,355
3.3
%
128,525
2,684
4.2
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,113,570
59,617
5.6
%
2,110,994
61,625
5.8
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(18,390
)
(18,242
)
Noninterest-earning assets
203,754
176,107
Total Assets
2,298,934
2,268,859
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing DDAs
558,256
5,310
1.9
%
552,539
6,277
2.3
%
NOW, savings and MMDA deposits
415,001
2,840
1.4
%
388,331
2,922
1.5
%
Time Deposits
487,092
8,197
3.4
%
557,517
10,813
3.9
%
Federal Home Loan bank advances
60,396
919
3.0
%
63,534
74
0.2
%
Other borrowings
19,203
358
3.7
%
44,774
2,140
9.6
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,539,948
17,624
2.3
%
1,606,695
22,226
2.8
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
437,772
401,935
Other liabilities
28,158
36,319
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
465,930
438,254
Shareholders' equity
293,058
223,912
Total liabilities and shareholders's
equity
2,298,936
2,268,861
Net interest income
41,993
39,399
Net interest spread
3.35
%
3.07
%
Net interest margin
3.97
%
3.73
%
Cost of total deposits
1.72
%
2.11
%
Cost of total funding
1.78
%
2.21
%
Loan Data (unaudited)
Table 6
As of Quarter Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Real Estate Loans
Commercial
$
1,140,480
59
%
$
1,114,516
59
%
$
1,113,440
59
%
$
1,002,192
57
%
$
1,016,229
57
%
Construction and land
development
201,781
10
%
195,189
10
%
176,688
9
%
201,399
11
%
189,187
11
%
Residential
387,142
20
%
383,346
20
%
377,943
20
%
376,769
21
%
376,442
21
%
Other
18,336
1
%
14,511
1
%
14,824
1
%
14,831
1
%
15,290
1
%
Commercial
179,935
9
%
171,029
9
%
174,248
9
%
154,732
9
%
178,832
10
%
Consumer and other
19,535
1
%
19,497
1
%
22,867
1
%
23,651
1
%
22,408
1
%
Total loans
1,947,209
100
%
1,898,088
100
%
1,880,010
100
%
1,773,574
100
%
1,798,388
100
%
Deferred loan fees
and discounts
6,673
5,914
6,477
6,381
6,872
Allowance for credit
Losses
18,722
18,329
18,096
17,942
17,989
Loans, net
1,921,813
1,873,845
1,855,437
1,749,251
1,773,527
Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
Table 7
As of the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30, 2025
June 30,
Nonaccrual loans
$
6,661
$
5,861
$
6,245
$
5,390
$
5,846
Past due loans 90 days and still
accruing
-
-
-
-
6
Total nonperforming loans
6,661
5,861
6,245
5,390
5,852
Other real estate owned
755
575
253
533
861
Total nonperforming assets
$
7,416
$
6,436
$
6,498
$
5,923
$
6,713
Allowance for credit losses
$
18,722
$
18,329
$
18,096
$
17,942
$
17,989
Total loans outstanding at end of
period net of deferred loan fees
and discounts
$
1,940,536
$
1,892,174
$
1,873,533
$
1,767,193
$
1,791,516
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.34
%
0.31
%
0.33
%
0.31
%
0.33
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans
and OREO
0.38
%
0.34
%
0.35
%
0.34
%
0.37
%
Allowance for credit losses to
nonperforming loans
281
%
313
%
290
%
333
%
307
%
Allowance for credit losses to total
loans
0.96
%
0.97
%
0.97
%
1.02
%
1.00
%
Nonaccrual loans to total assets
0.28
%
0.25
%
0.27
%
0.24
%
0.26
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.31
%
0.28
%
0.28
%
0.27
%
0.30
%
Allowance for credit losses (unaudited)
Table 8
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Average loans outstanding
$
1,902,136
$
1,883,103
$
1,807,127
$
1,767,379
$
1,794,477
$
1,892,611
$
1,795,846
Total loans outstanding at end of
period net of deferred loan fees
and discounts
1,940,536
1,892,174
1,873,533
1,767,193
1,791,516
1,940,536
1,791,516
ACL balance, beginning of
period
18,329
18,096
17,942
17,989
18,109
18,096
18,205
Charge-offs:
Commercial real estate
-
-
(284
)
-
(18
)
-
(18
)
Construction and land development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
(121
)
-
(121
)
Commercial
-
-
(48
)
-
-
-
(314
)
Consumer and other
(18
)
(15
)
(13
)
(186
)
(34
)
(33
)
(51
)
Total charge-offs
(18
)
(15
)
(345
)
(186
)
(173
)
(33
)
(504
)
Recoveries:
Commercial real estate
-
114
-
108
33
114
43
Construction and land
-
development
-
-
-
-
-
-
202
Residential real estate
1
-
20
26
2
1
18
Commercial
1
1
7
1
3
2
3
Consumer and other
5
11
56
4
15
16
22
Total recoveries
7
126
83
139
53
133
288
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(11
)
111
(262
)
(47
)
(120
)
100
(216
)
Provision for credit losses
404
122
416
-
-
526
-
ACL balance at end of period
$
18,722
$
18,329
$
18,096
$
17,942
$
17,989
$
18,722
$
17,989
Ratio of allowance to end of
period loans
0.96
%
0.97
%
0.97
%
1.02
%
1.00
%
0.96
%
1.00
%
Ratio of net (charge-offs)
recoveries to average loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
-0.01
%
0.01
%
-0.01
%
Loan Risk Ratings (Unaudited)
Table 9
As of the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30, 2025
June 30,
Real Estate Loans
Commercial
Pass
$
1,131,324
$
1,105,529
$
1,104,532
$
999,788
$
1,012,190
Special mention
8,835
8,897
8,814
1,776
2,515
Substandard
321
90
94
628
1,524
Total Commercial
$
1,140,480
$
1,114,516
$
1,113,440
$
1,002,192
$
1,016,229
Construction and land development
Pass
$
201,389
$
194,983
$
176,014
$
201,363
$
189,149
Special mention
359
171
78
-
-
Substandard
32
35
596
36
38
Total Construction and land
development
$
201,781
$
195,189
$
176,688
$
201,399
$
189,187
Residential
Pass
$
380,157
$
377,179
$
371,583
$
371,226
$
371,353
Special mention
631
545
833
838
849
Substandard
6,354
5,622
5,527
4,705
4,240
Total Residential
$
387,142
$
383,346
$
377,943
$
376,769
$
376,442
Other
Pass
$
18,336
$
14,511
$
14,824
$
14,831
$
15,290
Special mention
-
-
-
-
-
Substandard
-
-
-
-
-
Total Other
$
18,336
$
14,511
$
14,824
$
14,831
$
15,290
Commercial
Pass
$
179,002
$
170,093
$
173,324
$
153,819
$
177,969
Special mention
685
701
793
733
747
Substandard
248
235
131
180
116
Total Commercial
$
179,934
$
171,029
$
174,248
$
154,732
$
178,832
Consumer and Other
Pass
$
19,423
$
19,399
$
22,768
$
23,616
$
22,367
Special mention
34
44
21
5
6
Substandard
78
54
79
30
36
Total Consumer
$
19,535
$
19,497
$
22,868
$
23,651
$
22,409
Total loans
Pass
$
1,929,632
$
1,881,694
$
1,863,045
$
1,764,643
$
1,788,318
Special mention
10,543
10,358
10,539
3,352
4,117
Substandard
7,034
6,036
6,427
5,579
5,954
Total Gross loans
$
1,947,209
$
1,898,088
$
1,880,011
$
1,773,574
$
1,798,389
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain financial measure(s) that are not financial measure(s) recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP financial measure(s) and should be read along with the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure(s) to GAAP financial measure(s). We use non-GAAP financial measures, certain of which are included in this press release, both to explain our operating results to shareholders and the investment community and to evaluate, analyze, and manage our business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a better understanding of ongoing operations, enhance the comparability of results across periods, and enable investors to better understand our performance. Our management believes that the "core" metrics described below and used in this press release assist users of the Company's financial statements with their financial analysis period-over-period as they exclude certain non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the manner in which the non-GAAP financial measure(s) contained in this press release are calculated may differ from the manner in which measures with similar names are calculated by other companies. You should understand how other companies calculate their financial measures similar to, or with names similar to, the non-GAAP financial measure(s) contained in this press release when comparing such financial measures.
The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include the following:
Core deposits. We calculate core deposits by excluding jumbo time deposits (deposits greater than or equal to $250,000) from total deposits.
Core net income. We define core net income as net income plus non-recurring expenses, net of the related tax effect of non-recurring expenses.
Core net income per share. We define core net income per share as core net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding.
Core ROAA. We define core ROAA as core net income divided by average assets, with average assets based upon the average daily balance of total assets in each period.
Core return on average tangible common equity. We define core return on average tangible common equity as core net income divided by total average shareholders' equity less average intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles).
Pre-tax pre-provision net income. We define pre-tax pre-provision net income as pre-tax net income plus provision for loan and lease losses.
Core efficiency ratio. We define core efficiency ratio as noninterest expenses (less non-recurring expenses), divided by operating revenue (net interest plus total noninterest income). This ratio is an indicator used by our management to assess operating efficiencies and is intended to demonstrate how efficiently our management is controlling expenses relative to generating revenues on our core activities.
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA. We define pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA as pre-tax, pre-provision net income divided by average assets calculated based upon the average daily balance of total assets in each year.
Tangible assets. We define tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.
Return on average tangible common equity ROATCE. We define return on average tangible common equity ROATC as net income divided by average common equity calculated based as total average shareholders' equity less average intangible assets net of tax benefit.
Tangible book value per share. We define tangible book value per share as our tangible common equity, which is shareholders' equity reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
Tangible common equity to tangible assets. We define tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity divided by tangible assets calculated based as total assets net of intangible assets.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the above non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision
Net Income:
Pre-tax income
$
12,894
$
11,860
$
12,391
$
12,296
$
11,558
$
24,754
$
22,760
Add: provision for loan and lease
losses
399
122
463
-
-
521
-
Pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
13,293
$
11,982
$
12,854
$
12,296
$
11,558
$
25,275
$
22,760
Tangible Common Equity:
Shareholders' equity
$
302,618
$
293,518
$
285,344
$
245,153
$
235,268
302,618
235,268
Less: non controlling interest
-
Less: goodwill
8,511
8,511
8,511
8,511
8,511
8,511
8,511
Less: core deposit intangible
(net of tax benefit)
2,594
2,875
3,164
3,448
3,744
2,594
3,744
Tangible common equity
$
291,513
$
282,132
$
273,669
$
233,194
$
223,013
$
291,513
$
223,013
Return on Average Tangible
Common Equity:
Total average shareholders'
equity
$
297,631
$
288,485
$
259,784
$
239,473
$
227,883
$
293,058
$
223,912
Less: average intangible assets
(net of tax benefit)
11,105
11,386
11,767
11,980
11,997
$
11,245
13,497
Less: average non controlling
interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,701
Average common tangible equity
286,526
277,099
248,017
227,493
215,886
281,813
207,714
Net income to shareholders
10,216
9,534
10,167
9,467
8,900
19,750
17,592
Return on average common
tangible equity
14.26
%
13.76
%
16.40
%
16.65
%
16.49
%
14.02
%
16.94
%
Tangible Book Value per
Share:
Tangible common equity
$
291,513
$
282,132
$
273,669
$
233,194
$
223,013
$
291,513
$
223,013
Shares of common stock
outstanding (weighted average)
13,700,296
13,697,987
13,697,987
12,239,644
12,239,644
13,699,148
12,188,624
Tangible book value per share,
reported
$
21.28
$
20.60
$
19.98
$
19.05
$
18.22
$
21.28
$
18.22
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30, 2025
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:
Tangible common equity
$
291,513
$
282,132
$
273,669
$
233,194
$
223,013
$
291,513
$
223,013
Total assets
2,376,584
2,328,789
2,291,455
2,214,408
2,262,511
2,376,584
2,262,511
Less: intangible assets
12,012
12,392
12,767
13,149
13,546
12,012
13,546
Tangible assets
2,364,572
2,316,397
2,278,688
2,201,258
2,248,965
2,364,572
2,248,965
Tangible common equity to
tangible assets
12.33
%
12.18
%
12.01
%
10.59
%
9.92
%
12.33
%
9.92
%
Core Deposits:
Total Deposits
$
1,873,172
$
1,892,217
$
1,815,734
$
1,780,634
$
1,851,248
$
1,873,172
1,851,248
Less: Time deposits
greater than $250,000
107,910
105,717
103,833
101,767
97,844
107,910
97,844
Less: Brokered deposits
55,375
41,533
47,970
47,970
125,223
55,375
125,223
Core deposits
$
1,709,887
$
1,744,967
$
1,663,931
$
1,630,897
$
1,628,181
$
1,709,887
$
1,628,181
Core Net Income:
Net income
$
10,216
$
9,534
$
10,167
$
9,467
$
8,900
$
19,750
$
17,592
Add: Non-recurring Expense
-
603
-
-
302
603
309
Less: tax effect
-
(133
)
-
-
(76
)
(133
)
(78
)
Core net income
$
10,216
$
10,004
$
10,167
$
9,467
$
9,126
$
20,220
17,823
Core Net Income per Share:
Core net income
$
10,216
$
10,004
$
10,167
$
9,467
$
9,126
$
20,220
$
17,823
Weighted average common
shares outstanding
13,700,296
13,697,987
13,697,987
12,239,644
12,239,644
13,699,148
12,188,624
Core net income per share
$
0.75
$
0.73
$
0.74
$
0.77
$
0.75
$
1.48
$
1.46
Core Return on Average Assets:
Core net income
$
10,216
$
10,004
$
10,167
$
9,467
$
9,126
$
20,220
$
17,823
Average assets
2,301,752
2,296,115
2,249,282
2,170,869
2,248,134
2,298,934
2,268,859
Core return on average assets
1.78
%
1.74
%
1.81
%
1.74
%
1.62
%
1.76
%
1.57
%
Core Return on Average
Tangible Common Equity:
Average tangible common equity
$
286,526
$
277,099
$
248,017
$
227,493
$
215,886
$
281,813
$
207,714
Core net income
10,216
10,004
10,167
9,467
9,126
20,220
17,823
Core return on average tangible
common equity
14.26
%
14.44
%
16.40
%
16.65
%
16.91
%
14.35
%
17.16
%
Core Efficiency Ratio:
Add: net interest income
$
21,515
$
20,478
$
20,810
$
20,222
$
20,059
$
41,993
$
39,399
Add: non interest income
2,650
2,591
2,667
2,626
2,224
5,241
4,667
Operating revenue
$
24,165
$
23,069
$
23,477
$
22,848
$
22,283
$
47,234
44,066
Total noninterest expenses
10,872
11,087
10,623
10,552
10,725
21,959
21,306
Less: non-recurring expenses
-
603
-
-
302
603
309
Core noninterest expenses
10,872
10,484
10,623
10,552
10,423
21,356
20,997
Core efficiency ratio
44.99
%
45.45
%
45.25
%
46.18
%
46.78
%
45.21
%
47.65
%
Efficiency ratio
44.99
%
48.06
%
45.25
%
46.18
%
48.13
%
46.49
%
48.35
%
Contacts:
Philip J. Metheny
Sr. Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.
ir@cbtn.com
423-869-5151
Roger Mobley
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Commercial Bank
ir@cbtn.com
704-648-0185
SOURCE: Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-bancgroup-inc.-announces-results-for-the-second-quarter-2-1195431