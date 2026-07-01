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WKN: 927122 | ISIN: FR0004154060 | Ticker-Symbol: NGP
Stuttgart
01.07.26 | 21:56
0,850 Euro
-1,16 % -0,010
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETGEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETGEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8480,87222:58
Actusnews Wire
01.07.2026 23:23 Uhr
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NETGEM: Report of the joint general shareholders meeting of 29 June 2026

Press Release
Regulated Information

Paris, 1 July 2026 - after market close

Report of the joint general shareholders meeting of 29 June 2026

The joint general shareholders meeting of NETGEM was held on 29 June 2026 at the head office under the chairmanship of Mr. Joseph Haddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shareholders' participation reached 57.48 % of the voting shares, representing 142 shareholders.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions, following the recommendations of the Board of Directors. In particular, they decided the payment of a dividend of €0.05 per share, detached on 8 July 2026 and payable on 10 July 2026.

NETGEM thanks its shareholders for attending this meeting.

Financial communications calendar 2026

H1 2026 results: Thursday 30 July 2026, before market opening

About Netgem

Netgem is a European technology company specializing in audiovisual content distribution platforms. It develops PLEIO, a turnkey streaming platform for telecom operators (live TV, VOD, cloud gaming), as well as ECLAIR, a suite of services for studios and rights holders (preservation, digitization, OTT distribution, AI subtitling). Netgem serves more than 30 telecom operators and over 300 studios and broadcasters. Netgem shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0004154060 - ticker symbol: ALNTG).

Contacts

Relations Investisseurs: Bertrand Soleil / Double Digit bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com - +33 6 23 31 06 53

Relations Presse: Isabelle Dray / seitosei-Actifin isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com - +33 6 63 93 08 15

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99037-2026-07-01-cp-pr-compte-rendu-agm-netgem-eng.pdf

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