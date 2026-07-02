Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI hat das Bohrziel gewählt - startet jetzt die nächste große Kupfer-Story aus Nevada?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N951 | ISIN: SE0010133785 | Ticker-Symbol: AC6
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 20:09
0,642 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 08:26 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AlzeCure Pharma: Final Outcome of AlzeCure's Rights Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO RUSSIA, BELARUS, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION IS IN WHOLE OR IN PART SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN ALZECURE PHARMA AB. SEE ALSO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "the Company")(STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule product candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announces the final outcome of the new share issue with preferential rights for the shareholders (the "Rights Issue") that ended on June 30, 2026. The Rights Issue was subscribed for to approximately 329 percent and was thus heavily oversubscribed.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on June 30, 2026 and the final summary shows that 21,761, 664 shares, corresponding to approximately 95 percent, were subscribed for by the exercise of subscription rights. In addition, a further 53,860,151 shares were subscribed for without the support of subscription rights. The total subscription level amounted to approximately 329 percent of the size of the Rights Issue.

Notification of allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights will shortly be sent to those who have been allotted shares via contract note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the respective nominee's routines. Allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights has been carried out in accordance with the principles stated in the information document published on June 5, 2026.

"The strong interest in the share issue, that was subscribe to 329 percent, is a clear vote of confidence in AlzeCure and our research. We are grateful for the continued support from our principal shareholders and existing shareholders, and at the same time we warmly welcome our new shareholders. The new financing enables us to accelerate the development of our pain projects while continuing to advance our Alzheimer's disease programmes together with our partners - Lilly for Alzstatin ACD680 and QuantumCell for NeuroRestore ACD856," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure, and continues:

"We look forward to another eventful and productive year in 2026 as we continue to advance our promising projects, supported by the strong commitment of both our existing and new shareholders."

Number of shares and share capital
After registration of the Rights Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by 574,572.275 SEK to a total of 3,447,433.65 SEK. The number of shares in the Company will increase by 22,982,891 shares to a total of 137,897,346 shares.

Trading in paid subscribed shares
Trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until the week after the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Registration of the Rights Issue is expected to take place during week 28.

Advisers
AlzeCure has engaged ABG Sundal Collier and Synch Law AB as financial and legal advisers, respectively, in connection with the Rights Issue. Aqurat Fondkommission acts as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.com.

Important information
The information in this press release neither contains nor constitutes an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in AlzeCure. No action has been taken and no action will be taken to permit an offer to the public in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. The invitation to relevant persons to subscribe for shares in AlzeCure has been made only through the information document that AlzeCure published on June 5, 2026.

The information contained in this press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Belarus, Russia, South Korea, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction where such action would be illegal, subject to legal restrictions or require measures other than those that follow from Swedish law. Actions contrary to this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

Attachments

Final outcome of AlzeCure's rights issue

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/final-outcome-of-alzecures-rights-issue-1185806

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.