AlzeCure Pharma: Final Outcome of AlzeCure's Rights Issue

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STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "the Company")(STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule product candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announces the final outcome of the new share issue with preferential rights for the shareholders (the "Rights Issue") that ended on June 30, 2026. The Rights Issue was subscribed for to approximately 329 percent and was thus heavily oversubscribed.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on June 30, 2026 and the final summary shows that 21,761, 664 shares, corresponding to approximately 95 percent, were subscribed for by the exercise of subscription rights. In addition, a further 53,860,151 shares were subscribed for without the support of subscription rights. The total subscription level amounted to approximately 329 percent of the size of the Rights Issue.

Notification of allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights will shortly be sent to those who have been allotted shares via contract note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the respective nominee's routines. Allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights has been carried out in accordance with the principles stated in the information document published on June 5, 2026.

"The strong interest in the share issue, that was subscribe to 329 percent, is a clear vote of confidence in AlzeCure and our research. We are grateful for the continued support from our principal shareholders and existing shareholders, and at the same time we warmly welcome our new shareholders. The new financing enables us to accelerate the development of our pain projects while continuing to advance our Alzheimer's disease programmes together with our partners - Lilly for Alzstatin ACD680 and QuantumCell for NeuroRestore ACD856," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure, and continues:

"We look forward to another eventful and productive year in 2026 as we continue to advance our promising projects, supported by the strong commitment of both our existing and new shareholders."

Number of shares and share capital

After registration of the Rights Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by 574,572.275 SEK to a total of 3,447,433.65 SEK. The number of shares in the Company will increase by 22,982,891 shares to a total of 137,897,346 shares.

Trading in paid subscribed shares

Trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until the week after the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Registration of the Rights Issue is expected to take place during week 28.

Advisers

AlzeCure has engaged ABG Sundal Collier and Synch Law AB as financial and legal advisers, respectively, in connection with the Rights Issue. Aqurat Fondkommission acts as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.com.

Important information

The information in this press release neither contains nor constitutes an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in AlzeCure. No action has been taken and no action will be taken to permit an offer to the public in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. The invitation to relevant persons to subscribe for shares in AlzeCure has been made only through the information document that AlzeCure published on June 5, 2026.

The information contained in this press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Belarus, Russia, South Korea, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction where such action would be illegal, subject to legal restrictions or require measures other than those that follow from Swedish law. Actions contrary to this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

Attachments

Final outcome of AlzeCure's rights issue

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/final-outcome-of-alzecures-rights-issue-1185806