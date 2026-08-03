AlzeCure Pharma resolves on a directed share issue to QuantumCell

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) ("AlzeCure" or the "Company") announced in a press release on 1 July 2026 that the Company had entered into an out-licensing and collaboration agreement (the "Agreement") with the Danish company QuantumCell ApS regarding the NeuroRestore project ACD856. The press release disclosed, among other things, that part of the payment to AlzeCure would consist of a direct registration in the Company's shares of USD 5 million. As all conditions for completion of the transaction have now been fulfilled, AlzeCure's board of directors has today resolved on a directed new share issue to QuantumCell ApS in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

The directed new share issue, resolved today by AlzeCure's board of directors pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2026, means that QuantumCell ApS will subscribe for and pay in cash for 9,926,099 newly issued shares in AlzeCure at a subscription price of SEK 4.91 per share. The number of newly issued shares corresponds to a dilution of approximately 6.7 percent, and the total number of shares in the Company will, following registration of the issue, amount to 147,823,445.

The directed issue, and the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, is thus motivated by the fact that the issue forms part of a larger transaction and constitutes part of the payment that QuantumCell is making to AlzeCure under the Agreement. The market conformity of the subscription price is ensured by the fact that the price was determined through arm's length negotiations and was ultimately set at the average share price during the ten trading days preceding the entry into the Agreement, with a premium of 30 percent.

Advisers

Synch Law is acting as legal adviser to AlzeCure in connection with the new share issue.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.com.

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma resolves on a directed share issue to QuantumCell

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-resolves-on-a-directed-share-issue-to-quantumcell-1200346