SKF and Leaderdrive form a venture for precision components in humanoids

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF and Leaderdrive (LD), a global manufacturer specializing in precision robotic components, have signed an agreement to establish a venture in China focused on high-precision transmission components for robot joints. Through this investment, SKF takes an important step in the robotics industry, with a particular focus on the application of humanoids powered by Embodied AI technology in industrial settings. SKF will hold a 60% majority stake in the venture, which supports the Group's strategic focus on high-growth segments.

The venture will develop and supply high-precision transmission components for robot joints that support the reliability required for continuous operation of humanoids in industrial applications. LD contributes with deep application know-how in automation products and humanoid robotics, while SKF brings expertise in bearing technology, scalable manufacturing and global supply chains. Together, the companies aim to accelerate time to market and support readiness for volume production in a fast-growing market for Embodied AI Humanoids.

"This venture is well aligned with our strategy to drive profitable growth and strengthen our position in selected high-growth industrial segments. Targeting the industrial humanoid segment, this partnership provides the agility needed to respond to rapid market iterations, while leveraging our core technologies to support industry advancement," says Henry Wang, President, Industrial Region China and North-East Asia.

"As the Embodied AI humanoids industry continues to scale, the stable delivery of reliable core transmission components becomes a critical differentiator. Building on our shared foundation in industrial applications, we can help drive technological development in these humanoids and create sustainable value in this expanding market," says Yuyu Zuo, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director at Leaderdrive.

Headquartered in China, the venture will be positioned close to key supply chains and customers, enabling a responsive operating model. In addition to serving China, the world's largest and fastest-growing humanoid robotics market, the venture will leverage SKF's global sales network to target selected international markets, including Europe, Japan and the US. The venture is expected to become operational end of 2026.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com

Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

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