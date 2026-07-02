Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 9th, 2026.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: July 9th

TIME: 2:00 - 2:30pm ET

REGISTER HERE:

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Mr. Chen questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Mr. Chen will showcase the latest platform demo and provide a detailed update on Prospect's strategy for entering the United States, the world's largest prediction market opportunity.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is the prediction market platform built natively for sports. From the world's largest leagues to niche competitions, Prospect turns every sports moment into a tradable market. Fans trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data from our second-screen experience which transforms passive viewership into active market participation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's participation in the Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference, the anticipated benefits of investor engagement and presentation activities, the Company's platform development and latest product demonstrations, the Company's strategy for entering the United States market, and the Company's strategic plans and initiatives generally.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: changes in market conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; regulatory developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303696

Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.