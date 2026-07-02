Eniro Group AB: Eniro Group has acquired Finnish company Aste and strengthens its position in enterprise marketing in Finland

Eniro Group AB (publ) has acquired and taken possession of all shares in Aste Holding Oy, one of Finland's leading companies in digital production and marketing, for an enterprise value of EUR 3.8 million. In 2025, Aste had revenues of approximately EUR 12 million with EBITDA of around EUR 1 million. The acquisition strengthens Eniro's Finnish operations with an established enterprise arm and deep relationships with some of Finland's largest brands.

Aste is a marketing and media partner that combines creative design, multichannel production and technology solutions into a seamless offering across different channels. The company's largest customer groups include media companies, retailers, telecom operators, as well as organisations and associations. Aste's business model is based on long-term and recurring customer relationships, where the company works as an integrated part of its customers' processes.

The acquisition complements the existing Finnish operations by adding capacity and relationships in the enterprise segment, alongside Eniro's position within small and medium-sized enterprises. Together, the companies create a broader Nordic player with the ability to deliver digital marketing across the entire value chain, from strategy and production to distribution.

Eniro and Aste complement rather than overlap with each other. Eniro contributes a commercial sales engine, a broad customer base among small and medium-sized enterprises, and Nordic distribution power, while Aste brings production capacity and established relationships in the enterprise segment. This creates the opportunity to offer Aste's customers a broader range of services and to make Eniro's products available through Aste's channels. At the same time, the acquisition strengthens Eniro's overall presence in Finland and ties the group's Finnish operations together into a more complete player within digital marketing.

"Aste is exactly the type of company we have been looking for in Finland. They have built something few manage to achieve - a production company with truly deep relationships with the country's largest brands. Together with our existing Finnish operations, we now gain a position across the entire chain, from the smallest companies to the largest advertisers. We see clear and significant opportunities for synergies in both directions. I am impressed by the team and look forward to continuing to build together," says Hosni Teque-Omeirat, CEO and Group President of Eniro Group.

The seller was CapMan Growth together with Aste's management and other owners. Closing took place in connection with signing on 1 July 2026, and Aste will be consolidated into Eniro Group from that date.

The total enterprise value amounts to EUR 3.8 million. Of this, EUR 3.0 million was paid in cash. The remaining portion is settled in Eniro Group shares, of a maximum of EUR 0.8 million, based on an earn-out component linked to future revenues, corresponding to 304,510 shares in Eniro Group at a share price of SEK 29.11, calculated on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) during the past 30 trading days, and is subject to a lock-up of 36 months.

For further information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, President and CEO, tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.