Eniro Group AB: Results remain solid, investments continue and ARR increases

|April - June 2026
|January - June 2026
1) Alternative performance measures are reconciled on page 24 and defined on page 26
2) See note 7
Significant events during the second quarter of 2026
Significant events January - June of 2026
Significant events after the end of the period
Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB
"We enter the second half of the year with stable profitability, a higher proportion of recurring revenue and the financial capacity to act. The Nordic digital marketing landscape remains fragmented among hundreds of smaller players. In ten years, it will look different. A small number of players will offer customers the entire value chain, from local visibility to complex campaign management across multiple markets. We are building Eniro to be one of them. Every acquisition, every product investment and every improved customer relationship is a step in that direction."
For more information, please contact:
Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77
E-mail: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com
This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 24 July 2026.
Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.
Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.