Eniro Group AB: Results remain solid, investments continue and ARR increases

April - June 2026 January - June 2026 Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 247 million (237).

Operating result amounted to SEK 14 million (7).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 27 million (24), with an EBITDA-margin of 10,8 percent (10,2). 1)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 32 million (31). 1)

Result before income tax amounted to SEK 9 million (0).

Net result for the period amounted to SEK 8 million (1).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0,53 (0,04). 2)

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 18 million (14). Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 485 million (474).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 13 million (20).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 38 million (56), with an EBITDA margin of 7,8 percent (11,7). 1)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 63 million (63). 1)

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1 million (15).

Net result for the period amounted to SEK 0 million (16).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0,01 (1,13). 2)

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 27 million (33).

ARR for the Marketing Partner business area amounted to SEK 546 million (510). 1) 1) Alternative performance measures are reconciled on page 24 and defined on page 26 2) See note 7

Significant events during the second quarter of 2026 On 22 May 2026, the Annual General Meeting resolved to approve a dividend for the 2025 financial year of SEK 0.05 per share prior to the share consolidation, corresponding to SEK 36 million.

On 10 June 2026, Eniro announced the timetable for a 1:50 share consolidation.

On 30 June 2026, Eniro announced that the share consolidation had been completed, reducing the number of shares in the Company by 731.3 million to 14.9 million.

Significant events January - June of 2026 On February 4, 2026, Eniro announced that the closing of the acquisition of Mainostoimisto SST Oy had taken place.

On February 10, 2026, Eniro announced that the company made an agreement with Kapatens.

On February 18, 2026 the Supreme Court announced that the lower instances judgements had been set aside and the case was dismissed.

On 22 May 2026, the Annual General Meeting resolved to approve a dividend for the 2025 financial year of SEK 0.05 per share prior to the share consolidation, corresponding to SEK 36 million.

On 10 June 2026, Eniro announced the timetable for a 1:50 share consolidation.

On 30 June 2026, Eniro announced that the share consolidation had been completed, reducing the number of shares in the Company by 731.3 million to 14.9 million.

Significant events after the end of the period On 2 July 2026, Eniro announced that it had acquired the Finnish company Aste, strengthening its position in enterprise marketing in Finland.

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB

"We enter the second half of the year with stable profitability, a higher proportion of recurring revenue and the financial capacity to act. The Nordic digital marketing landscape remains fragmented among hundreds of smaller players. In ten years, it will look different. A small number of players will offer customers the entire value chain, from local visibility to complex campaign management across multiple markets. We are building Eniro to be one of them. Every acquisition, every product investment and every improved customer relationship is a step in that direction."

For more information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

E-mail: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com

This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 24 July 2026.

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.