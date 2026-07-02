Atlas Copco AB: Compressor distributor in northern Portugal has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, July 2, 2026: LusoAr, a Portuguese compressor distributor, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

LusoAr is located in Porto, Portugal. The business provides air compressors, air treatment, compressed air installations and service for large- and mid-size industries in the area. As a part of the acquisition 9 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.

"We are happy to welcome LusoAr to the Group and note that this further expands our presence in Portugal to the benefit of our customers," said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. The company becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: