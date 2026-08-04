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WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 09:04
18,755 Euro
+1,52 % +0,280
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,83018,85010:30
18,83518,84010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air distributor in Corpus Christi, Texas has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, August 4, 2026: The compressed air business of 3C Industrial LLC ("3C") has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

3C provides air compressor equipment and related services for customers operating in general industry. The company is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas and has branches in the major Texan urban areas; Houston, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin. 3C has 26 employees.

"We are happy to welcome 3C to the Group and note that this further expands our presence and customer outreach in Texas at the benefit of our current and future customers" said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2025 the company had revenues of approx. MUSD 11
(MSEK 108*).

The company becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average conversion rate in 2025.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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