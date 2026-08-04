Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air distributor in Corpus Christi, Texas has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, August 4, 2026: The compressed air business of 3C Industrial LLC ("3C") has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

3C provides air compressor equipment and related services for customers operating in general industry. The company is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas and has branches in the major Texan urban areas; Houston, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin. 3C has 26 employees.

"We are happy to welcome 3C to the Group and note that this further expands our presence and customer outreach in Texas at the benefit of our current and future customers" said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2025 the company had revenues of approx. MUSD 11

(MSEK 108*).

The company becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average conversion rate in 2025.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: