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WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 13:50
17,555 Euro
+3,30 % +0,560
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,64017,69014:05
17,67017,67514:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
65 Leser
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Atlas Copco AB: President and CEO comments on Q2 report

Nacka, Sweden, July 16, 2026: Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group, comments on the quarterly report for Q2 that was released today.

"The demand for Atlas Copco Group's products, services and solutions improved significantly, particularly from the semiconductor industry", said Vagner Rego. "We delivered double-digit order growth in all business areas and saw high activity level among almost all of our customer segments."

The order intake in the second quarter increased 27% to MSEK 50 951 (40 087), an organic increase of 26%. Revenues were MSEK 44 974 (41 210), an organic increase of 8%. Operating profit reached MSEK 9 249 (8 493), corresponding to a margin of 20.6% (20.6). Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 9 455 (8 411), corresponding to a margin of 21.0% (20.4). Return on capital employed was 24% (26).

"I am very proud to see the development during the second quarter. The high demand from our customers reflects their confidence in us and our strong market position. This shows that our investments, both in research and development as well as in acquisitions, continue to pay off."

In the near term, Atlas Copco Group expects the customer activity to remain at the current level.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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