Symbotic Inc.: Symbotic Announces Acquisition of ARMS Innovations, Advancing a New Era of Warehouse Operations Optimization

Transaction expands Symbotic's solution from automation execution to full-scale, AI-powered operational intelligence across the entire warehouse ecosystem

Unifies automated systems and human workflows to enable seamless operations in highly complex environments with reduced downtime and improved performance

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM ), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced the acquisition of ARMS Innovations Ltd. (ARMS), a UK-based software company specializing in real-time operational intelligence solutions for complex automated warehouse environments. The acquisition marks a significant strategic milestone in Symbotic's mission to transform supply chain operations by advancing a new industry category: Warehouse Operations Optimization.

By integrating ARMS's advanced software capabilities, the Symbotic System will expand beyond industry-leading automation into a comprehensive, real-time operational solution that unifies and optimizes every element of warehouse performance - across both automated systems and human workflows.

Advancing a New Industry Category

With the addition of ARMS, Symbotic is spearheading a new industry category with a greater scope than traditional warehouse management (WMS) or warehouse execution systems (WES): enterprise-level Warehouse Operations Optimization. The acquisition will enable Symbotic to extend its capabilities from executing automated tasks to managing and orchestrating entire warehouse environments. It expects the combined solution to function as a true "operational nervous system," delivering end-to-end visibility and control across all activities, including predicting maintenance needs, identifying disruptions in real time, and dynamically managing complex workflows.

"By combining Symbotic's automation leadership with ARMS's proven operational intelligence software, we are taking a major step forward in our vision of delivering a fully integrated, intelligent supply chain platform," said Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic. "With this acquisition, we can help customers accelerate the transformation of their distribution centers into smart, highly synchronized ecosystems designed to maximize productivity and uptime."

AI-Powered Orchestration of People, Robots, and Workflows

The ARMS technology is a tested, proven solution designed to meet complex real-world operational challenges. ARMS's software introduces a powerful layer of AI-driven warehouse operations orchestration that seamlessly coordinates people, robotics, and workflows. The solution dynamically matches tasks with the right resources - whether human or machine - based on skills, availability, and operational needs.

The system identifies who is on-site, what skills they possess, and where they are needed most. When issues arise, the technology goes beyond simple alerts: it diagnoses the problem, assigns the appropriate personnel, orders parts if needed, and manages the resolution process in real time. This helps transform operations from reactive troubleshooting to synchronized execution, enabling customers to optimize individual facilities and - ultimately - to standardize new levels of operational excellence across entire logistics networks.

"ARMS was built to solve the realities of complex automated warehouse environments, with a focus on driving continuous improvement in customers' operations while reducing costs," said Walt Odisho, Chief Manufacturing & Supply Chain Officer at Symbotic. "We look forward to scaling that proven expertise and bringing further transformative capabilities to organizations worldwide."

The acquisition strengthens Symbotic's ability to serve highly complex environments that demand continuous visibility and agile decision-making, including micro-fulfillment centers and floor-loaded inbound logistics operations. With the ARMS technology, Symbotic's solution will be positioned to provide real-time awareness of every critical component, enabling centralized command centers to manage the demands of today's warehouse and e-commerce environments at scale, and with unprecedented precision.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world's largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, backlog, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "will," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," or "intends" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Symbotic's acquisition of ARMS Innovations and new industry category, Warehouse Operations Optimization. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 24, 2025. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

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