Stellar Resources Delivers 64% Increase in Severn Tin Resource, Cementing Heemskirk as Australia's Highest-Grade Undeveloped Tin Project

SYDNEY, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Resources Limited (ASX: SRZ) is pleased to announce a significant update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project in the tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Western Tasmania. The updated MRE features a 64% increase in the Total Mineral Resource at the Severn deposit, reaching 8.54Mt at 0.82% Sn for 70,002 tonnes of contained tin.

This pivotal upgrade brings the total Heemskirk Tin Project Resource to 13.36Mt at 0.86% Sn, representing 115.3kt of contained tin.

A major highlight is the 125% increase in the Indicated Resource category, which now stands at 6.05Mt at 0.84% Sn for 50,739 tonnes of contained tin.

Consequently, Heemskirk remains the highest-grade undeveloped tin project in Australia and ranks third highest globally among peer projects. Across its combined assets, including the nearby St Dizier deposit, Stellar's Total Resource Base now exceeds 129kt of contained tin.

This latest Severn upgrade follows the recent 2026 MRE update for the adjacent Queen Hill deposit, which delivered a 25% increase in contained tonnes and a 32% increase in contained tin.

Stellar is advancing its Prefeasibility Study (PFS), anticipated for completion in 2H 2026.

This significant milestone follows a recent $17 million cornerstone investment from Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX). Metals X, Australia's largest tin producer and 50% owner of the nearby Renison Tin Mine, stepped in as a 16.4% strategic shareholder in Stellar Resources, providing further validation of Heemskirk's tier-1 potential.

With two drill rigs continuing to test immediate growth targets, Stellar Resources is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalise on the structural supply deficits currently driving the global tin market.

For full details on the MRE update, please view the complete ASX announcement here: Severn Resource Up 64%

About Stellar Resources: Stellar Resources (ASX: SRZ) is highly focused on developing its world class Heemskirk Tin Project located in the stable tier-1 mining friendly jurisdiction of Zeehan, Western Tasmania.