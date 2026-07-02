Oman has signed agreements with consortia led by French utility company EDF for the development of a 500 MW solar power plant and 2 GW pumped hydro energy storage system in the country. The 500 MW Al Kamil solar PV independent power project will be financed, built and operated by a consortium of EDF, Omani companies ONEIC and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) and Oman's state-owned power and water procurement agency, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP). The partners have entered into a power purchase agreement covering the project, which will be built within the South Al Sharqiyah governorate ...

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