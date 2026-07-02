Regulatory News:

M6 Metropole Television (Paris:MMT):

After 12 years of collaboration, the shareholders of SPF Franchise have decided to split the Stéphane Plaza Immobilier and Sixième Avenue networks into two independent companies, each with its own governance structure and shareholder base. This split is part of a shared commitment to enable each company to continue growing under the best possible conditions.

The shareholders of the Stéphane Plaza Immobilier and Sixième Avenue networks announce today that they have initiated the separation of the two brands into two independent companies. Following this transaction, which is expected to be finalized in July, the Stéphane Plaza Immobilier network will be 100% owned by Stéphane Plaza, while M6 will strengthen its position in Sixième Avenue, holding a 68% stake alongside the two long-standing co-founders, who are franchise specialists.

This transaction, carried out as part of a partial spin-off, is in line with the strategy of clarifying the structure around the two networks, each with its own shareholder base, identity, positioning, and dynamics.

Stéphane Plaza Immobilier will continue its operations as a new company, headed by Stéphane Plaza. True to its history, the network will continue to distinguish itself through its close relationship with clients, strong values of commitment and humanity, and a dedication to supporting each client's life goals to help everyone achieve their real estate dreams.

The Sixième Avenue network will be led by Gilles Charron, its current president. Backed by the M6 Group, the network intends to accelerate its growth by fully asserting its business model, its ambition, and its broad approach to real estate, designed to address the changing housing expectations of the French public.

This separation reflects the parties' desire to organize this transition in a structured manner, in the best interests of franchisees, employees, and customers. The commitments made to the agencies of each network remain unchanged until the separation takes effect. The teams remain fully engaged, and operational support is maintained. The proposed spin-off will be put to a vote at the General Meeting scheduled for late July 2026.

"Stéphane Plaza Immobilier is a brand to which I am deeply attached. It has been built thanks to the commitment of hundreds of franchisees throughout France, whom I would like to thank for their trust. I want to continue supporting them with the same energy, keeping people at the center of our approach, while incorporating more innovation, artificial intelligence, and modernity into the way we work to better help our clients bring their real estate projects to life," says Stéphane Plaza.

"This separation marks an important step toward clarification. For the M6 Group, Sixième Avenue embodies a renewed ambition in real estate: a next-generation brand designed to respond to the profound changes in how the French view their living spaces. We are fully committed to accelerating its development," said Henri de Fontaines, member of the M6 Group's Executive Board.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702674337/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS Myriam Pinot +33 (0)1 41 92 57 73 myriam.pinot@m6.fr

PRESS Antoine Mathou +33 (0)6 66 59 05 32 antoine.mathou@m6.fr