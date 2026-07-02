Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, announced that, in accordance with his recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Austin Singhera has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the "ASPP" or "Plan") in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The ASPP permits Mr. Singhera to acquire Class A common shares in the capital of Tiny (the "Common Shares") in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given by Mr. Singhera, while not in possession of any material undisclosed information. Under the terms of the ASPP Mr. Singhera intends to purchase up to an aggregate value of $930,000 of Common Shares over the term of the Plan.

Pursuant to the ASPP, Mr. Singhera has provided pre-arranged instructions in writing to the independent agent administering the ASPP, including the aggregate value of Common Shares to be purchased each month and maximum daily and monthly purchase limits. Purchases that will occur under the ASPP are subject to such pre-arranged instructions. The ASPP prohibits the agent administering the ASPP from consulting with Mr. Singhera regarding any purchase under the ASPP and prohibits Mr. Singhera from disclosing to the agent any information concerning the Company that might influence the execution of the ASPP. The Plan has been authorized and established in a form approved by the Company and contains meaningful restrictions on the ability of Mr. Singhera to amend, suspend or terminate the ASPP.

The ASPP is intended to be in place for a period of five (5) months and will terminate on the earlier of: (i) November 30, 2026; and (ii) the date the ASPP is otherwise terminated in accordance with its terms.

Transactions under the ASPP will be reported on SEDI at www.sedi.ca in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 55-104 - Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance, business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make various assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the Company's risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303704

Source: Tiny Ltd.