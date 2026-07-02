u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox brings the first F11 products to market, with evaluation kits available today, to establish a new generation of ultra-low power GNSS solutions



02-Jul-2026 / 13:36 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The first F11 chips, modules and evaluation kit deliver meter-level positioning "in all environments" with exceptional power efficiency for consumer and industrial applications Thalwil, Switzerland, July 02, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the availability of the first products based on its groundbreaking F11 platform. Headlined by the UBX-F11270-KB and UBX-F11170-CC GNSS chips, and the EVK-F112 evaluation kit , the launch establishes the foundation for a new generation of ultra-low power positioning solutions that will expand across multiple product categories. Building on the F11 platform's promise of "no compromise" between positioning accuracy and power efficiency, the new products deliver reliable meter-level GNSS performance while consuming as little as 7 mW in typical configurations using Low Energy Accurate Positioning ( LEAP ) mode. Their intelligent architecture dynamically balances dual-band performance and energy consumption, enabling developers to create longer-lasting, more capable devices for demanding real-world environments. Complementing the first dual-band F11 products, the new M11 sub-family offers an efficient L1-only positioning solution for applications where dual-band GNSS is not required. Available as the MAX-M11N module and UBX-M11070-KB chip, it expands developer choice while maintaining the ultra-low power philosophy of the F11 platform. The F11 products are powered by the configurable SPG 7.00 firmware and include advanced capabilities such as LEAP mode, Selective L5 operation, polygonal geofencing, advanced multipath mitigation, and indoor detection technology. Together, these features enable reliable positioning across challenging environments while minimizing power consumption. The F11 portfolio is designed to support a broad range of applications, including: Aftermarket Telematics

People/Pet Tracking

Asset tracking

Livestock tracking

Wearables

Drones/UAVs

Micromobility By combining exceptional power efficiency with robust positioning performance, the products help manufacturers deliver enhanced user experiences while simplifying system design. Michael Ammann, Senior Director of Product Strategy and Support at u-blox, said: "Battery life and positioning performance should no longer be a trade-off. The availability of the first F11-based products marks an important milestone in our strategy to redefine standard-precision GNSS. With our new GNSS chips and evaluation platform, developers are already evaluating how to accelerate innovation across tracking, wearable, telematics and industrial applications while benefiting from ultra-low power capabilities. " The UBX-F11270-KB and UBX-F11170-CC chips deliver advanced dual-band GNSS performance for applications operating in challenging signal environments, while the MAX-M11N module and UBX-M11070-KB chip provide an efficient L1-only solution for applications where single-band positioning is the preferred choice, further pushing the boundaries of the trade-off between positioning performance and power consumption through LEAP mode. The EVK-F112 evaluation kit enables rapid prototyping and development, helping customers bring next-generation positioning products to market faster. Together, these first commercial offerings establish the F11 family as the foundation for future ultra-low power GNSS products from u-blox, with additional modules and form factors, such as the MAX-F11N dual-band GNSS module planned for availability later this year. Availability The UBX-F11270-KB and UBX-F11170-CC GNSS chips, EVK-F112 evaluation kit, MAX-M11N module and UBX-M11070-KB chip are available now for engineering sample requests from u-blox. For more information about the u-blox F11 platform and u-blox standard-precision GNSS solutions, please visit: www.u-blox.com/f11 or contact your local u-blox representative. For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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