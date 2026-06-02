u-blox AG
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PANOSETI project achieves sub-nanosecond synchronization without fiber infrastructure using u-blox ZED-F9T
Thalwil, Switzerland, June 2, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced that its ZED-F9T high-precision GNSS receiver is enabling sub-nanosecond synchronization in an advanced telescope array used in optical Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) research.
The results have been achieved for the SETI program called PANOSETI (Pulsed All-sky Near-infrared Optical SETI), a multi-institutional scientific initiative involving researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, and other leading institutions, where precise time synchronization across distributed telescope arrays is critical.
Enabling distributed discovery at unprecedented scale
PANOSETI is designed to detect fast-transient optical and near-infrared signals across the entire observable sky, with the goal of identifying potential technological signatures or astrophysical phenomena. Achieving this requires extremely precise time synchronization between widely distributed telescope nodes.
Traditionally, such synchronization depends on fiber-based systems such as White Rabbit, which can be costly and impractical to deploy in remote observatory locations.
By leveraging GNSS-based differential timing with the u-blox ZED-F9T, the PANOSETI team demonstrated:
This level of accuracy meets, and in some cases exceeds the requirements for next-generation distributed sensing systems.
Precision timing without infrastructure constraints
The results highlight a key benefit of GNSS-based timing: high-precision timing can be achieved in environments where fiber infrastructure is unavailable, impractical or excessively costly.
These results show the capabilities that GNSS timing offers, not only for scientific research, but also for a range of other emerging applications, such as distributed sensor networks, remote timing systems and resilience of critical infrastructure, also in remote locations.
Collaboration driving innovation
said Dan Werthimer, Chief Scientist of the PANOSETI project at UC Berkeley.
said Samuli Pietilä, Director of Product Line Management, Timing and Infrastructure.
The ability to move from physically-based precision synchronization to resilient GNSS solutions unlocks the potential for distributed sensor networks. u-blox is leading this transformation as distributed systems continue to expand across multiple industries.
For further information, please contact:
u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2337460
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2337460 02.06.2026 CET/CEST