u-blox AG / Key word(s): Partnership

u-blox GNSS technology powers next-generation telescope array in search for extraterrestrial intelligence



02.06.2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST





PANOSETI project achieves sub-nanosecond synchronization without fiber infrastructure using u-blox ZED-F9T Thalwil, Switzerland, June 2, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced that its ZED-F9T high-precision GNSS receiver is enabling sub-nanosecond synchronization in an advanced telescope array used in optical Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) research. The results have been achieved for the SETI program called PANOSETI (Pulsed All-sky Near-infrared Optical SETI), a multi-institutional scientific initiative involving researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, and other leading institutions, where precise time synchronization across distributed telescope arrays is critical. Enabling distributed discovery at unprecedented scale PANOSETI is designed to detect fast-transient optical and near-infrared signals across the entire observable sky, with the goal of identifying potential technological signatures or astrophysical phenomena. Achieving this requires extremely precise time synchronization between widely distributed telescope nodes. Traditionally, such synchronization depends on fiber-based systems such as White Rabbit, which can be costly and impractical to deploy in remote observatory locations. By leveraging GNSS-based differential timing with the u-blox ZED-F9T, the PANOSETI team demonstrated: ~0.7 nanosecond standard deviation between 1PPS signals over a 1 km baseline

Improved performance down to ~200 picoseconds using filtering techniques This level of accuracy meets, and in some cases exceeds the requirements for next-generation distributed sensing systems. Precision timing without infrastructure constraints The results highlight a key benefit of GNSS-based timing: high-precision timing can be achieved in environments where fiber infrastructure is unavailable, impractical or excessively costly. These results show the capabilities that GNSS timing offers, not only for scientific research, but also for a range of other emerging applications, such as distributed sensor networks, remote timing systems and resilience of critical infrastructure, also in remote locations. Collaboration driving innovation "Achieving this level of synchronization without fiber is a significant step forward for distributed instrumentation," said Dan Werthimer, Chief Scientist of the PANOSETI project at UC Berkeley. "It allows us to achieve the timing precision we need for our telescope array in locations where traditional fiber-based systems are not feasible." "At u-blox, we are excited to support PANOSETI in their search for extraterrestrial intelligence," said Samuli Pietilä, Director of Product Line Management, Timing and Infrastructure. "GNSS timing is used across many industries, but none quite like the advanced optical telescopes that PANOSETI is deploying." The ability to move from physically-based precision synchronization to resilient GNSS solutions unlocks the potential for distributed sensor networks. u-blox is leading this transformation as distributed systems continue to expand across multiple industries. For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



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