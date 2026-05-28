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WKN: 932405 | ISIN: NO0003055501 | Ticker-Symbol: N0S
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 09:24
19,000 Euro
+1,60 % +0,300
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,94019,01009:27
18,96019,01009:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA19,000+1,60 %
U-BLOX HOLDING AG142,600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.