American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Advances America 250 Brand Amplification Strategy for American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer with Independence Day Weekend Activation in Gettysburg, PA

American Rebel Founder and CEO Andy Ross to perform at The Barn Resort as American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER - leverages Fourth of July fanfare, live consumer engagement, retailer support, distributor momentum, and digital content to increase continued visibility for America's Patriotic Brand

GETTYSBURG, PA AND NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand and creator of American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER, today announced its next major Independence Day weekend brand activation as part of the Company's continued strategy to amplify American Rebel through live entertainment, consumer engagement, retail partner support, distributor collaboration, and patriotic lifestyle marketing during America's 250th birthday celebration.

Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andy Ross will perform at The Barn Resort in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 3, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, bringing American Rebel's patriotic brand platform directly to consumers in one of America's most historic communities. The Gettysburg activation is designed to convert national Fourth of July enthusiasm into local consumer engagement, brand trial, content creation, retail awareness, and continued market-level exposure for American Rebel Light Beer.

American Rebel CEO Andy Ross LIVE presented by Ace Distributing

Join us on July 3rd at The Barn Resort for a free night of live music featuring Andy Ross! Known for his high-energy country sound and patriotic spirit, Andy will take the stage for an unforgettable summer concert. Be sure to come early as Cody Ross Smith kicks off the evening as the opening act.

While you're here, grab a cold American Rebel Light-Andy Ross' signature beer-and enjoy great music, good vibes, and a perfect summer night.

This free concert is proudly presented by Ace Distributing.

https://thebarnpa.com/events/andy-ross-live-presented-by-ace-distributing/

American Rebel CEO Event Details - The Barn Resort, Gettysburg, PA - July 3, 2026

The Barn Resort in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, provides a historic Independence Day weekend stage for American Rebel's consumer activation strategy.

Execution Highlights

Continued consumer exposure: Bringing American Rebel Light Beer directly to consumers during one of the most patriotic weekends in the nation's history.

Retail and distributor support: Reinforcing Pennsylvania market-level awareness and supporting partners working to grow the availability of American Rebel Light Beer.

Founder-led amplification: Leveraging Andy Ross's public profile, live performance platform, and media presence to strengthen brand authenticity and deepen consumer relationships.

America 250 positioning: Aligning America's Patriotic Brand with the national fanfare surrounding Independence Day and America's 250th birthday.

Content creation and digital amplification: Capturing event photography, video, social content, partner promotion, and post-event storytelling to extend the impact beyond the live audience.

America 250: A Generational Brand Moment for American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand

As the United States celebrates Independence Day and marks America's 250th birthday, American Rebel believes the national spotlight on freedom, patriotism, independence, and American identity creates a powerful backdrop for continued brand amplification. American Rebel is aligning its consumer-facing activations with this historic moment, positioning American Rebel Light Beer and the broader American Rebel brand at the center of celebrations where patriotic consumers gather.

Few places represent America's story more powerfully than Gettysburg. Known worldwide as a symbol of sacrifice, unity, resilience, and freedom, Gettysburg provides a meaningful stage for American Rebel to connect its brand message with consumers while creating a live experience that supports awareness, product trial, and long-term brand loyalty.

From Exposure to Engagement: American Rebel Light Beer's Live Activation Strategy

American Rebel's exposure strategy is built around direct consumer contact and repeatable brand moments. The Company is using live performances, patriotic events, retailer activations, motorsports partnerships, media appearances, and community gatherings to introduce American Rebel Light Beer to consumers in high-energy environments where the brand's identity is most relevant.

Each activation is intended to do more than create awareness. American Rebel's goal is to create a pathway from exposure to engagement: consumers encounter the brand, experience the lifestyle message, try or seek out American Rebel Light Beer, engage with digital and social content, and become part of a growing patriotic consumer community that supports retailers, distributors, and long-term brand growth.

Gettysburg Activation Supports Pennsylvania American Rebel's Market Momentum

Pennsylvania remains an important market in American Rebel's national expansion strategy. Working with distribution partners and retail accounts across the Commonwealth, the Company continues increasing visibility and availability of American Rebel Light Beer while investing in community-based events that bring the brand directly to consumers.

The Gettysburg Independence Day weekend activation builds on American Rebel's growing presence across Pennsylvania through retailer promotions, live performances, consumer sampling opportunities, and strategic marketing initiatives. By meeting consumers where they gather to celebrate freedom, patriotic country rock music, American history, and the American way of life, American Rebel continues strengthening relationships that support market-level brand recognition and retail pull-through.

Turning Patriotic Fanfare into Retail Pull-Through for American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel believes live events can strengthen the connection between consumer enthusiasm and retail execution. The Company's activations are designed to support product discovery, encourage consumers to ask for American Rebel Light Beer at local retailers and venues, and provide distributors and retail partners with a growing brand story they can support in-market.

The strategy pairs a clear patriotic identity with real-world availability, creating a feedback loop between national excitement, local market activation, retailer support, distributor engagement, and continued brand awareness.

American Rebel Executing It's Content, Media, and Social Amplification Strategy

The Gettysburg performance also provides content and media opportunities that extend the impact of the event beyond the venue. American Rebel expects to use event photography, video, social media, partner promotion, earned media, and post-event storytelling to amplify the activation across digital channels and reinforce the brand's connection to Independence Day, America's 250th birthday, and patriotic consumer culture.

This content-first approach allows each event to serve as both a local consumer experience and a broader media asset, helping American Rebel continue building awareness for American Rebel Light Beer and the American Rebel brand across markets.

"Independence Day and America's 250th birthday represent exactly why we built American Rebel," said Andy Ross, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "We are not just putting a beer on a shelf. We are building America's Patriotic Brand through real relationships, live events, retail support, and direct engagement with consumers who love freedom, country music, American history, and the American way of life. Gettysburg is one of the most meaningful places in America to celebrate those values, and we are proud to bring American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER - and our brand message to this community during such a historic weekend."

Founder, Chairman, and CEO Andy Ross brings American Rebel's patriotic story directly to consumers through live performance and founder-led engagement.

Founder-Led Brand Storytelling with American Rebel Holdings, Inc. CEO Andy Ross

Andy Ross's role as Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, recording artist, and brand ambassador gives American Rebel a founder-led storytelling platform that few emerging beverage and lifestyle brands can replicate. Through live music and direct consumer engagement, Ross brings the American Rebel message to audiences in a personal, authentic format that reinforces the Company's patriotic identity and supports brand loyalty.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc: Building a Patriotic Lifestyle Platform

The Gettysburg activation reflects American Rebel Holdings' broader effort to build a diversified patriotic lifestyle platform across beverages, safes and security products, branded merchandise, media, entertainment, and live-event engagement. The Company's strategy centers on a clear consumer identity: Americans who value freedom, self-reliance, country, family, and the independent spirit.

By aligning American Rebel Light Beer with national patriotic moments, retail activations, live music, and community-based engagement, American Rebel is working to expand brand recognition and deepen consumer loyalty while continuing to support its retail and distribution partners.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager created for consumers who celebrate freedom, country music, motorsports, tailgates, backyard barbecues, patriotic festivals, and the American way of life. The brand is built around its signature statement: American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER.

Positioned as a patriotic premium light lager, American Rebel Light Beer brings the Company's patriotic lifestyle brand into the beverage category with a product designed for high-frequency social occasions and community-driven celebrations. The brand is built for moments when Americans come together: Fourth of July celebrations, concerts, race weekends, sporting events, tailgates, military appreciation events, and patriotic gatherings across the country.

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, American Rebel Light Beer is positioning itself as the beer patriotic Americans raise in honor of freedom.

For more information, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com

Retail and Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

American Rebel Light Beer is positioned for Fourth of July celebrations, concerts, race weekends, tailgates, and patriotic gatherings across the country.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) is America's Patriotic Brand. The Company is a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Nashville, Tennessee and offers safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise, and American Rebel Light Beer. American Rebel is a diversified branded products and marketing company focused on freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the independent spirit.

Through American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe, branded merchandise, live events, media appearances, and community-based activations, the Company is working to expand national brand recognition while strengthening the connection between consumer identity, product demand, and long-term shareholder visibility. The Company believes its Champion Safe platform supports its broader mission by combining American Rebel's brand platform with American-made safe manufacturing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.americanrebel.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Holdings' patriotic lifestyle platform includes American Rebel Light Beer, safes and security products, and branded lifestyle extensions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other applicable federal securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, all statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the Company's Independence Day weekend activation in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; Andy Ross's scheduled performance at The Barn Resort; the Company's ability to leverage Fourth of July and America 250 enthusiasm; and the Company's ability to expand exposure for American Rebel Holdings, Inc., American Rebel Light Beer and the broader American Rebel brand.

Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to convert live events, patriotic brand awareness, founder-led storytelling, media exposure, content creation, digital and social amplification, consumer engagement, retailer activations, distributor support, and Pennsylvania market initiatives into product trial, sustained consumer demand, retail pull-through, expanded availability, improved distributor relationships, greater brand loyalty, revenue growth, improved margins, liquidity, profitability, access to capital, and long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements further include statements concerning the growth, market positioning, production, commercialization, distribution, and consumer acceptance of American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER - as well as the Company's safes, security products, branded merchandise, Champion Safe platform, media initiatives, and patriotic lifestyle strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, objectives, strategies, plans, and projections and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, events, timing, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events.

Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's ability to convert media exposure, live event activations, patriotic holiday messaging, America 250 marketing opportunities, and brand awareness into sustained consumer demand and sales; maintain and expand distribution, retail placements, venue availability, production capacity, and supply relationships; execute sampling, content, social media, influencer, promotional, and retail-support programs; manage competition, pricing pressure, consumer preference shifts, product quality, regulatory developments, alcoholic beverage laws, tariffs, supply-chain disruptions, labor constraints, litigation, cybersecurity risks, and broader market and economic conditions; integrate and operate Champion Safe and the Company's beverage and licensing platforms; maintain adequate liquidity and access to capital on acceptable terms; address internal control matters; and continue to satisfy applicable public company, reporting, disclosure, and trading-market requirements.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's common stock is currently listed/quoted on the OTCID market under the symbol AREB. The Company currently has a verified profile on OTC Markets, is designated as Penny Stock Exempt, and currently carries a Stock Promotion designation as a result of marketing surrounding the current Regulation Crowdfunding offering. OTC Markets designations, market-tier status, profile status, penny stock exempt status, and stock promotion designations are subject to change and should not be interpreted as a recommendation, endorsement, assurance of liquidity, assurance of market value, or assurance of future trading status. As of July 1, 2026 at 10:55 a.m., the Company reports 21,004,164 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company has disclosed risks relating to the transition from Nasdaq to OTC Markets, trading liquidity, recurring losses, going-concern uncertainty, capital resources, liquidity, dilution, and other matters in its SEC filings and other public statements.

In addition, American Rebel has disclosed that an active Regulation Crowdfunding offering is being conducted through American Rebel Licensing NIL I, Inc., a Nevada corporation formed on February 18, 2026, through DealMaker Securities LLC. The offering involves Class B Non-Voting Common Stock offered at $0.50 per share, a target offering amount of $10,500, a maximum offering amount of $5,000,000, and an offering deadline of March 31, 2027. Information regarding that offering is available through the issuer's SEC filings and applicable offering materials. Any statements in this press release regarding the expected benefits, proceeds, timing, availability, investor participation, marketing impact, or strategic impact of the Regulation Crowdfunding offering are forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the applicable offering materials and the Company's public filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. or any securities offered in the Regulation Crowdfunding offering, nor should it be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice.

Media Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-holdings-inc.-otcid-areb-advances-america-250-brand-amp-1185727