From ESS News The World Bank has approved a $265 million financial package for the Ifahsa project, which is being developed by Morocco's National Office of Electricity and Potable Water (ONEE). The total project cost is forecast at $500 million and is co-financed by the African Development Bank. Located 14 km from Chefchaouen in the north of Morocco, Ifahsa will be connected to the 400 kV transmission network. The project will consist of two reversible pump-turbine units of 150 MW each operating with a maximum flow of 44 m³ per second in turbine mode, and 37 m³ per second in pumping mode. Ifahsa ...

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