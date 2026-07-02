RedChip Companies, Inc.: Interviews with Eco Wave Power, Norsemont Mining, Eloro Resources and SafeSpace Global to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE), Norsemont Mining Inc. (OTCQX:NRRSF)(CSE:NOM), Eloro Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:ELRRF)(TSX:ELO), and SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, July 4, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, July 5, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

WAVE: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/wave_access

NRRSF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nrrsf_access

ELRRF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/elrrf_access

SSGC: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/ssgc_access

Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show to discuss the company's patented onshore wave energy technology and its growing commercial opportunity as global electricity demand accelerates with the expansion of AI infrastructure and data centers. Braverman highlights Eco Wave Power's operational grid-connected power station in Israel, the successful completion of its U.S. pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles with Shell, and the company's plans to advance commercial-scale projects in key coastal markets. She also explains how Eco Wave Power's ability to deliver renewable energy directly to energy-intensive facilities positions the company to capitalize on the increasing need for reliable, nearshore clean power.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont Mining, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show to discuss the company's flagship Choquelimpie gold-silver project in Chile and its path toward targeted production in late 2027. Levy highlights the project's existing infrastructure, attractive projected production economics, and the company's strategy to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined development and strong insider ownership. He also shares his outlook on the precious metals market and explains why growing investor interest in gold and silver could create a favorable environment as Norsemont advances toward production.

Thomas Larson, CEO of Eloro Resources, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show to discuss the company's flagship Iska Iska polymetallic silver-tin project in Bolivia and its progress toward development. Larsen highlights the project's substantial silver resource, the potential for a large-scale open-pit mining operation, and the next steps toward a feasibility study. He also shares his outlook on the silver market, citing growing industrial demand and persistent supply deficits as favorable long-term drivers for the sector.

Scott Boruff, Chairman and CEO of SafeSpace Global, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show to discuss the company's AI-powered physical safety platform and its mission to protect vulnerable populations in schools and senior living facilities. Boruff highlights SafeSpace's differentiated multimodal AI technology, which combines biometric facial recognition, weapon detection, and human-in-the-loop monitoring to deliver real-time threat detection and response. He also outlines the company's roadmap toward a national exchange uplisting and explains how its expanding technology platform positions SafeSpace to capitalize on growing demand for AI-driven safety and security solutions.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is advancing projects in Portugal, Taiwan and India, representing a project pipeline of 404.7 MW. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

For more information, please visit:

www.ecowavepower.com

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

The Norsemont team comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to bankable feasibility, with an indicated mineral resource estimate of 81.9 million tonnes at a gold grade of 0.66 g/t (1,731,000 gold ounces), and a silver grade of 12.6 g/t (33,233,000 silver ounces); and an inferred mineral resource of 25.3 million tonnes at a gold grade of 0.55 g/t (446,000 gold ounces) and a silver grade of 8.9 g/t (7,219,000 silver ounces) for its Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper project. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile, a past producing gold and silver mine with significant exploration upside. Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000-tonne-per-day mill. Norsemont is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock further value for all stakeholders.

For more information, please contact the Company at: psearle@norsemont.com.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

About SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global provides AI-powered physical safety monitoring, analytics, and safety-enhancement technologies for senior living facilities, schools and sober living, and other regulated environments. The company's non-wearable platform delivers real-time alerts, operational insights, and compliance-aligned, data handling under HIPAA and other regulatory frameworks.

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI-powered physical safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered physical safety platform.

The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee and recently launched the TN. AI Center of Excellence.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/interviews-with-eco-wave-power-norsemont-mining-eloro-resources-1185813