Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in low-power 5G IoT asset tracking solutions, today announced the appointment of veteran telematics entrepreneur Frank Pellitta to its Board of Directors. Mr. Pellitta brings more than 25 years of deep technical, commercial, and executive experience in connected vehicle ecosystems and custom enterprise fleet solutions.

Mr. Pellitta is the founder of Assured Telematics Inc. (ATI), a US-based enterprise-level fleet management provider, acquired in 2023 by Transflo, a provider of business process automation services for the North American transportation sector, a provider of business process automation services for the North American transportation sector. Since founding ATI in 2010, Mr. Pellitta has established himself as a visionary in open-platform telematics, driving custom hardware-software integrations for heavy-duty commercial fleets, major utilities, and large truck-leasing companies across North America. His extensive domain knowledge spans from pioneering work with early connected vehicle operating software companies including as VP Sales at Lectronix, Inc., Director of Sales at QNX Software Systems (now part of BlackBerry Ltd.) and Director Business Development, Telematics at Cross Country Automotive (now part of Agero), to building sophisticated data-routing workflows on global platforms.

Owen Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of BeWhere commented, "Frank has been a long-time supporter of BeWhere through our long-standing collaborations in penetrating the Fortune 500 Enterprise market. We are excited about his addition to our Board as it deepens our industry pedigree and look forward to his guidance and stewardship in helping us to continue broadening our market share of both the Enterprise and carrier channels. He understands exactly how to take asset tracking hardware and architect it into complex, high-value data workflows that enterprise fleet managers depend on."

"Having worked closely with BeWhere's robust M-IoT hardware over the years, I have seen firsthand the incredible engineering discipline and cost efficiencies they bring to the asset tracking space," said Frank Pellitta. "BeWhere has consistently disrupted the market by delivering complex sensor and location-tracking data at a fraction of traditional cellular infrastructure costs. I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating with the team to help guide the company's technical vision and commercial growth strategy."



Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Following shareholder approval at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on June 25, 2026, the Company replaced its fixed stock option plan (the "Existing Option Plan") with an omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). The Omnibus Plan permits the Company to grant stock options ("Options"), deferred share units ("DSUs"), restricted share units ("RSUs") and performance share units (together with Options, DSUs and RSUs, the "Awards") to attract, retain and motivate eligible employees, directors, officers and consultants.

The Omnibus Plan is a fixed security-based compensation plan under which up to 7,277,513 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") may be issued on the exercise of Options, including Options under the Existing Option Plan, and up to 7,277,513 Common Shares may be issued pursuant to all other Awards, including dividend equivalents credited as DSUs or RSUs, in each case subject to adjustment under the Omnibus Plan and any amendments thereto.

About BeWhere Holdings Inc.

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. Over the last 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

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Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the "Company") does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company's audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, together with its corresponding Management's discussion and analysis can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.bewhere.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: BeWhere Holdings Inc.